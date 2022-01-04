HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Polar Bears clip Camels in closing seconds

Evan Dennison [email protected]
Bracken County’s Cayden Reed looks up the floor during the Polar Bears contest with Campbell County on Tuesday in Brooksville. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BROOKSVILLE — Blake Reed admitted after Tuesday’s game that last year’s region tournament game with Campbell County was in the back of his mind.

This time around Bracken County was able to find the winning basket in the closing seconds, topping the Camels 75-73 on Reed’s layup with four seconds to play.

Not only does it give the Polar Bears some redemption, but it also solidifies their ascension towards the top of the region.

Reed’s 38 was only one of many impressions he’s made this season, recognized before the game with a 2,000 career point ball, accomplishing the feat last week.

“Just last year, region first game. We had to win this game. This is probably the biggest win at Bracken County in I don’t even know how long. Devante got it and I just cut right in front of the guy’s face and Devante found me. Devante played great tonight, came out playing great,” Reed said.

Last year’s season ender to the Camels had the Polar Bears wondering what if. They had multiple chances to win and shock the Camels, but were unable to find a game winner.

Tuesday’s contest would leave no pondering, a double teamed Devante Jefferson hitting a cutting Reed who broke free for the layup. It wasn’t exactly what was drawn up, but a team still learning to win found a way.

“I’ll joke on myself for a minute. We’re over there the last 10 seconds drawing something up, telling Blake to take the ball out, and they were all like, ‘We’re not doing that again.’ Region tournament I did that, felt like they would double Blake and have Cayden get it and go. We weren’t doing that. Garrett takes it out, Cayden gets it, Garrett downscreens for Blake, just wanted to try and get him isolated. They kind of blew it up, they rush Cayden, hits Devante, he gets in trouble, almost travels like at The Fieldhouse last year (during the region tournament), hits Blake, layup, game over,” Polar Bears coach Adam Reed said. “Can’t express what this means for us. Great win for us. Fought through adversity, fought through foul trouble and still got the W.”

It now gets the Polar Bears to the 10-win mark at the halfway point of the season, sitting at 10-5. While the points are quite a feat for Reed as just a sophomore, the wins are making him even more hungry.

“I don’t really care about the points right now. I just want to win. Just want to win district, win a region and put Bracken County back to the top,” Blake Reed said. “After the first two or three years of playing high school basketball and not winning, the points didn’t really matter at all. Now this year we’re winning, it’s just coming together and so much more fun than I’ve had before.”

It was a fast start for the Polar Bears, jumping out to a 18-6 first quarter lead. Their ball pressure caused Camel issues all night, forcing them into 20 turnovers. It forced Camels coach Aric Russell into two early timeouts and had his leading scorer Aydan Hamilton saddled with foul trouble all evening.

“We’ve been battling that all year. Just a work in progress, just got guys that got to get through some of this stuff. This is good for us. Bracken did a good job and did things they needed to do. We got in foul trouble, more than not executing at the end, we had some dumb fouls that just fouled and put them on the line. That’s what killed us,” Russell said.

But Eric “Des” Davie kept the Camels in it, scoring 14 first half points and getting whatever he wanted in the paint to keep the Camels within five at 31-26 at halftime.

Bracken’s lead jumped back up to 12 in the third, Blake Reed getting in rhythm from three and Cayden Reed causing ruckus in the backcourt with numerous steals, his last making it a 46-34 Polar Bears advantage.

The Camels stormed back with a 21-6 run from there, Jake Gross with a triple and a big 16-point second half to give the Camels a 55-52 edge a minute into the fourth.

The two traded the lead seven times from there with five ties including the Camels with a 73-68 edge and less than two minutes remaining.

Blake Reed hit a free throw and then a layup to get the Polar Bears within two, later taking a charge to get the Polar Bears the ball back.

Garrett Reynolds followed with two free throws, the Camels 20th turnover of the night resulting in Bracken with possession in the closing seconds.

“I thought we’d be a little bit further than where we are right now. But we’ve had to make some adjustments with some kids and some have never really been in this situation. That’s really good for us, we’ve been in some really good games to put them in these situations. Hopefully it helps us, if not that wasn’t meant to be but we’re working on it,” Camels coach Aric Russell said.

The win gives the Polar Bears even more momentum headed into the 10th Region All “A” Classic tournament this weekend on their home floor. They still have Scott on Thursday with Augusta in the opening round on Saturday.

“Every game is the 10th Region championship for us. We want to belong, we want to compete and we want to belong. Tonight proved that. Love where we’re at, 10-5, feel good going into the Class A tournament and like our chances.” Reed said. “Take it a week at a time, we’ve got three games this week and just trying to go 3-0.”

After Blake Reed’s 38, Cayden Reed followed with 18 points and six rebounds.

Davie’s monster 35-point, 17 rebound night led the Camels. Jake Gross added 19, Aydan Hamilton with nine.

POLAR BEARS 75, CAMELS 73

CAMPBELL COUNTY – 10-16-23-24 — 73

BRACKEN COUNTY – 18-13-21-23 — 75

Scoring

Campbell (73) — Davie 35, Gross 19, Hamilton 9, Hill 7, Siry 3

Bracken (75) – Blake Reed 38, Cayden Reed 18 , Jefferson 8, Commodore 6, Reynolds 4, Norton 1

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: Campbell 7, Bracken 6

Free Throws: Campbell 20/28, Bracken 19/27

Rebounds: Campbell 35 (Davie 17), Bracken 26 (Cayden Reed 6)

Turnovers: Campbell 20, Bracken 11

Personal Fouls: Campbell 23, Bracken 21

Records: Campbell County 6-7, Bracken County 10-5

