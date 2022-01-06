All “A” underway Friday

The 10th Region All “A” Classic tournament gets underway on Friday night in what should be considered a wide open tournament, especially on the boys side.
Five of eight teams enter hopeful to win the tournament that runs through Thursday, every game from Saturday on being played at Bracken County.
Friday’s opener features two boys’ teams hopeful to earn a trip to the All “A” state tournament later in the month. Robertson County will play at Calvary Christian, the Black Devils looking to reclaim the title after last year’s second All “A” title in program history. The Cougars enter with high hopes, fueled by Ethan Mulling and Luke Ruwe. The girls game follows, a pair of winless teams as the Lady Devils play Calvary at 7:30 p.m.
The winner of Friday’s contests will then play the Paris-St. Patrick winner on Monday. The Greyhounds and Saints kick off the first of six games on Saturday in Brooksville at 11 a.m. The girls’ game follows at 12:30 p.m. with the winner having the upper hand to Thursday’s championship game.
Saturday’s second pair of boy-girl doubleheaders feature Bishop Brossart taking on Nicholas County with the boys’ game set for 2 p.m. The girls’ game follows at 3:30 p.m with the winners then facing off on Tuesday against the Bracken County and Augusta boy and girl winners. The Polar Bears and Panthers play on Saturday at 5 p.m. with the girls’ game coming at 6:30 p.m.
With the Polar Bears hosting the tournament and coming in hot, some are tabbing Bracken County to win the boys’ side of the All “A”. But a matchup against county rival Augusta will prove to be a tough opener with Bishop Brossart most likely waiting in the wings.
The Mustangs are never to be taken lightly in this tournament, owning 15 titles since 2001. But over the last seven tournaments, things have opened up a bit with Robertson County winning two titles, Augusta and Paris with one apiece since 2015.
Bracken County’s last title came in 1998, when head coach Adam Reed played for the Polar Bears. Now he’ll look to guide a team that’s led by his two son’s, Blake and Cayden who combine for 46.7 points per game. Another team with the father-son combo is their first round opponent in Augusta. Jason Hinson leads the Panthers in with his two sons, Kason and Kylan. Augusta is unsure if they’ll have Riley Mastin available for the tournament, still dealing with an injury suffered on December 11. The Polar Bears were able to pull away in the second half of a 57-40 victory earlier in the season on December 13 against the Panthers in Augusta.
The Calvary-Robertson winner is then expected to meet the bottom half of the bracket in Thursday’s championship. Calvary will have homecourt in the Friday opener, hoping that could be the edge to get them over the hump against Justin Becker’s nearly 40-point per game average.
While the Lady Stangs are the three-time reigning All “A” champ, Paris enters as the highest rated team in the tournament. If they can sneak by a pesky St. Patrick team, the path opens up with the Calvary-Robertson winner awaiting in the semis.
Brossart will have their hands full in the opener with an always hungry Nicholas County team followed by a possibility of playing Bracken County on their home floor in the semifinals.