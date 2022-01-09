Royals claim 2A sectional title with win over Harrison

CYNTHIANA — Mason County visited Harrison County on Saturday night for the Kentucky 2A, Section 5 Championship. Mason County defeated Bourbon County in the semi-finals and wasn’t done yet, knocking off the Thorobreds on their home floor 68-57 to advance to Owensboro to play for the 2A state title.
The Royals started off hot, led by KG Walton who had two 3-pointers in the first quarter, Nate Mitchell with six points, and Braylon Hamilton came off the bench for a quick five points including a buzzer beater three, to give Mason the 19-14 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Mason County didn’t stop there, outscoring Harrison County 20-12 in the second quarter, giving them all the momentum going into the locker room 39-26.
The third quarter was again, led by the Royals who put up 20 points, and held Harrison County to 12.
The Thorobreds weren’t done yet. Down by 21 going into the fourth quarter, they went on a run of their own. Harrison went on an 11-0 run, cutting the deficit to 12 before KG Walton stopped the run with two free throws. Harrison’s JD Kendall answered with two threes, along with a bucket by Clay Carpenter, putting their team within four. Mason County was able to close out the game with a 7-0 run by knocking down their free throws.
Coach Brian Kirk knew how good Harrison County was and prepared for the run that they made.
“We’ve just got to settle down…we’ve got to relax.” Kirk said.
Mason County survived, with the 68-57 win pushing them to a 13-3 record this season.
Harrison County dropped to 7-5. Kaydon Custard led the Thorobreds before he fouled out late in the fourth quarter. He finished the game with 15 points and nine rebounds. Along with Custard, Clay Carpenter had 13 points, JD Kendall had 11, and Richard Harris came off the bench for ten points. Kaydon Custard and Richard Harris were named to the All-Tournament team.
Coach Terence Brooks of Harrison County admitted his team played hard and it showed late. “We had to change the combination to really get a team out there that was bought in to playing defense.” Brooks said. “You always want to take away something from the game, and what we took away from the game, we know we didn’t play as well as we can play.” He gave a lot of credit to Mason County saying “They put good pressure on us…we were trying to get away from the pressure.”
KG Walton was huge for the Royals and gave his team a boost early. He led the team in scoring with 19 points, along with four threes. Nate Mitchell added 16 points, going 8/8 from the field. Braylon Hamilton came off the bench to add 10 of his own points, and Terrell Henry contributed nine points with eight rebounds. Mitchell, Henry, and Walton were all added to the All-Tournament team.
Coach Kirk loves the unselfishness his team shows and how everybody contributes. “When we share the basketball which results in open shots, most of our guys stepped up and knocked down open shots.”
This game meant a lot to the Royals. “It means a lot, anytime you have an opportunity to compete at the state level, no matter if it’s the All A, 2A, the Sweet Sixteen, it should mean something. It’s special to get to represent Section 5 at the state level.” Kirk said.
Mason County will advance to Owensboro to play in the 2A State Tournament on Thursday, January 13, at 2:00 p.m. They’ll face the Calloway County-Hopkins County Central winner of Section 1.
ROYALS 68, THOROBREDS 57
HARRISON COUNTY – 14-12-12-19 — 57
MASON COUNTY – 19-20-20-9 — 68
Scoring
Harrison (57) — Custard 15, Carpenter 13, Kendall 11, Harris 10, Furnish 6, Wilson 2
Mason (68) – Walton 19, Mitchell 16, Hamilton 10, Henry 9 (8 rebounds), Bierley 5, Booker 5, Butler 4
Game Stats
3-Pointers Made: Harrison 4, Mason 8
Free Throws: Harrison 7/10, Mason 16/22
Rebounds: Harrison 26 (Kaydon Custard 9), Mason 22 (Terrell Henry 8)
Turnovers: Harrison 19, Mason 13
Personal Fouls: Harrison 16, Mason 12
Records: Harrison County 7-4, Mason County 13-3