Kentucky AP Top 10 Prep Basketball Polls

BROOKSVILLE — St. Patrick had high hopes entering the 10th Region All “A” Tournament, but the opening round draw did them no favors, drawing tournament favorite Paris in the first round.

The Lady Hounds showed why they were the team to beat coming in, running away from the Lady Saints in the second half for a 58-39 victory.

In what was a two-point game at 35-33 with four minutes to play in the third quarter, the Lady Hounds closed the contest on a 23-6 run over the final 12 minutes of the game to advance to Monday’s semifinals.

“We have nothing to be ashamed of. It’s frustrating. Of course you draw the team that could win the whole thing, but that is what it is. Could be a blessing and a curse. To get over that hump, that’s what we need to do. I’d trade some of these other wins to be able to get over the hump and beat one of these top echelon teams,” Lady Saints coach Andy Arn said.

Some sharpshooting from deep got Paris out to a 31-24 halftime lead, knocking down six 3-pointers in the first 16 minutes.

“Every coached I’ve talked to, every video I’ve seen, pack it in and make them shoot outside. We did that and they came out on fire and you have to give credit to them,” Arn said. “That definitely changed things.”

Allison Hughes helped keep the Lady Saints within striking distance in the first half, putting up 10 points while Izzy Riggs added seven.

Makenna Roush opened with the hot hand in the second half, hitting back-to-back triples to make it a one-point game two minutes in.

It continued to be tight, Roush’s ninth straight point for the Lady Saints making it 35-33 Lady Hounds with 4:27 left in the third.

Then the lid came on and Paris tightened up.

“We really worked on what we figured they would do in practice yesterday. We knew there would be a lot of screening and a lot of weaving. We talked about switching and playing off this kid and make sure not to let this kid shoot. Throughout the game we just had lapses. When we did play good defense it’s when we finally did what we knew we were coming up here to do defensively,” Lady Hounds coach Aaron Speaks said.

Sanaa Jackson took things in her own hands from there, scoring 12 points during the Lady Hounds deciding run as they look for their first All “A” title since 2009.

“I was worried about St. Patrick all week. When we got the draw I knew it would be a tough first round game. I respect St. Pat, respect what they’re doing. They run their offense well, they know what they want to do with the ball and Coach Arn has had them for a long time and they’re comfortable playing for him. I was concerned with this game,” Speaks said. “At the end of the day, Brossart keeps winning it, until somebody knocks Brossart off, it’s there’s to win. I don’t see Marie Kiefer there anymore, so that’s a relief, but at the same time those kids play hard. Brossart is always strong and happen to know what we’re up against if we happen to get there.”

Jackson finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds.

Hughes was named to the All-Tournament team for the Lady Saints, finishing with 14 points and six rebounds. Roush finished with 13, Riggs seven with nine rebounds and Caroline McKay adding five.

The Lady Saints are still without Lillian Klee, who missed her fourth straight game due to COVID protocols.

Turnovers were even at 16, Paris winning the rebounding battle 39-24.

The Lady Hounds will take on Robertson County in Monday’s semifinals at 7:30 p.m.

The Lady Devils knocked off Calvary Christian 51-10 in Saturday’s quarterfinal played at Calvary. It was Robertson County’s first win of the season.

LADY HOUNDS 58, LADY SAINTS 39

ST. PATRICK — 13-11-11-4 — 39

PARIS — 13-17-12-16 — 58

Scoring

St. Patrick (39) — Hughes 14, Roush 13, Riggs 7, McKay 5

Paris (58) — Jackson 26, Cowan 8, White 8, Bell 7, Dumphord 4, Oliver 3, Kenney 2

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: St. Patrick 3, Paris 6

Free Throws: St. Patrick 8/9, Paris 11/15

Rebounds: St. Patrick 24 (Riggs 9), Paris 39 (Jackson 11)

Turnovers: St. Patrick 16, Paris 16

Personal Fouls: St. Patrick 12, Paris 9

Records: St. Patrick 11-4, Paris 8-4