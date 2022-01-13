Polar Bears bring home first All “A” title since 1998

Bracken County head coach Adam Reed puts the net around his neck and celebrates after the Polar Bears victory. Reed helped the Polar Bears win the All “A” title in 1998 as a player and now has led them as a coach. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent) The Polar Bears getting their All “A” trophy after Thursday’s victory. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

BROOKSVILLE —The last time Bracken County was able to hold up the 10th Region All “A” tournament trophy, none of the current players were even thought of, weren’t alive.

Polar Bears coach Adam Reed was a senior in Brooksville, leading the team to a title coached by Athletic Director Daniel Fisher, one of Reed’s teammates Bracken County principal Jamey Johnson.

The hardware is coming back home for the Polar Bears after a 24-year drought as they topped Calvary Christian in Thursday’s championship, 72-50.

“I don’t have anything crazy to say, just blessed and thanks to Jamey Johnson and the administration for giving me the opportunity to coach. He believed in me, he played with me, we played together and knew the fire and passion that I have and allowed me to give it to this school and this program and we win our first Class A in 24 years,” Polar Bears coach Adam Reed said.

When Reed took over the program three years ago, this is where the vision started. With a team filled with primarily juniors, sophomores and freshman, this could be the start of at the very minimum an All “A” title run in the region.

“This means a lot. My dad was the last one to do it, which makes it even cooler. Hasn’t been done for 24 years now and Bracken County has something to talk about it. Team is coming together, we’re playing great right now, won six games in a row and left no doubt in the Class “A”,” Blake Reed said. “This is just step one. We want to win the All “A” state tournament now.”

They did it with defense, forcing 56 turnovers in their three tournament games including 21 on Thursday night in Brooksville. Defense does indeed win championships.

With relentless ball pressure and quickness at all five positions, no team could handle the intensity on that end of the floor.

“We know that we have to play defense to be able to win the bigger games. We know the offense is going to come, we just all have to buy in on the defensive end and we did here this week and with it comes a championship,” Cayden Reed said. “It’s amazing. This county has waited forever and now we’re able to give it to them.”

Forcing 13 first half turnovers put the Polar Bears in control with a 37-22 first half lead, Blake Reed scoring the final 10 points including a 3-pointer from Milford before the half before the cushion.

“They play hard, it’s fun to watch. When you watch Blake and Cayden and Devante guard on the perimeter, Jushod and Austin guard the post and fight for loose balls and now Peyton and Garrett is back and you got Grant who tries his hardest to defend. I want them to remember this, I want them to have a good feeling about this and just live it up and have this feeling in their stomach when they play a big game that this is how it’s supposed to feel,” Adam Reed said.

Calvary came out in a 3-2 zone, the Polar Bears seemingly figuring it out with ease as they got what they wanted on the offensive end with just four turnovers in the first half.

“We can all thank Jason Hinson for that. Jason would 1-2-2 me to death the past few years and we had to get better at it. Me and Jason joke about it all the time now, but I thank him because if it wasn’t for me having to go back to the drawing board and figure out what we try to do against it,” Reed said. “We knew they were going to 3-2 us and thought we were well prepared for it.”

They’d open the second half with a 6-0 spurt to stretch their lead to 21, building as large of a 24-point lead in the third as they remained in control, even with the Reed brothers sitting the final three minutes of the quarter in which the lead blossomed from 20 to a game-high 24.

“Just wanted those guys to realize they can do it. There will be a time where Blake or Cayden has an injury or gets in foul trouble and want these guys to believe in themselves. They did it tonight,” Reed said.

Ethan Mulling tried to get the Cougars back in it, opening the fourth with a 11-3 personal run to get them within 16, but Blake Reed calmed things down with four straight to get the Polar Bears lead back to 20.

From there, the countdown was on as the student section stormed the court, an excited Adam Reed getting the crowd going and the crowd entering in a frenzy.

“Bracken County is home. Grew up in Augusta, grew up here, went to school here. Some of my best friends are here. Guys that I still talk to, buddies from high school that messaged me today. I’m able to come back home, be with people that I love and love me and we’re able to do something special and that’s win a championship,” Reed said.

Blake Reed led the Polar Bears with 32 points, Cayden Reed and Garrett Reynolds adding 11. Reynolds rejoined the team recently and has been a vital part in their current stretch of success.

Two weeks from Thursday is when they start the All “A” state tournament at Eastern Kentucky University and will face the 8th Region champ Walton-Verona. That is slated for a 5 p.m. tip at McBrayer Arena.

Ethan Mulling led the Cougars with 22 points, scoring 16 in the fourth. Gavin Yusko added 12, Luke Ruwe with 10 as they were looking for their first regional All “A” title since 2009.

POLAR BEARS 72, COUGARS 50

CALVARY CHRISTIAN — 13-9-6-22 — 50

BRACKEN COUNTY — 16-21-15-20 — 72

Scoring

Calvary (50) — Mulling 22, Yusko 12, Ruwe 10, Howard 4, Corbin 2

Bracken (72) — Blake Reed 32, Cayden Reed 11, Reynolds 11, Free 5, Norton 5, Jefferson 4, Commodore 4

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: Calvary 5, Bracken 6

Free Throws: Calvary 10/16, Bracken 10/13

Rebounds: Calvary 28 (Mulling 8), Bracken 25 (Three with 4)

Turnovers: Calvary 21, Bracken 12

Personal Fouls: Calvary 15, Bracken 18

Records: Calvary Christian 11-5, Bracken County 13-5