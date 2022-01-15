Sports on TV

FLEMINGSBURG — Having not beaten their district rival in six straight tries, Fleming County carried some extra motivation Friday night when they hosted Rowan County.

Their last win over the Vikings was nearly four years ago on January 26, 2018.

In a game that came down to the wire, it was the Panthers defense forcing key stops in the final minute for a 61-56 victory.

“Big step for us because we found a way to win,” Panthers coach Buddy Biggs said. “We’re still young in the process, still trying to learn how to win and we’re doing a good job of it so far.”

Trailing 56-55 with 1:32 to play, the Panthers closed on a 6-0 run and forced four Viking turnovers in the final minute. It was an abundance of steals the Panthers got in the contest, 14 of them to force 18 Rowan turnovers to come away with the victory.

Streak over.

“I’ve been waiting to play Rowan County all year after they embarrassed us last year. We haven’t beat them in six straight times, nearly four years. It was just building up, I was just ready to play,” Panthers guard Seth Hickerson said.

Hickerson’s all around game of 12 points, eight assists, six rebounds and five steals helped preserve the victory as the Panthers now sit at 2-1 in the 61st District with a big showdown against Bath County coming on Tuesday.

“Another one we have circled. We shouldn’t have lost to them the first time. First half killed us last time, hopefully we come out and play two halves on Tuesday and beat them by 20,” Hickerson said.

Despite Rowan County having what would be considered a down year compared to the program’s history, they still prove to be a formidable opponent with a solid coach in Shawn Thacker and a style of play that keeps them in games. Buddy Biggs is well aware of that.

“Big step for us. Coach Thacker and his staff I’ve been butting heads with them for 15 years now. Decade and a half, played them every year whether at Ashland, Mason or here. They do a great job of making you play their way with the zone, the patient and deliberate offensive patterns over and over again. They make you guard. They did a better job of them making us play their tempo tonight than we did making them play our tempo,” Biggs said.

Seven first half 3-pointers helped the Panthers out to a 33-24 halftime lead. Adam Hargett had the hot hand early with 12 first quarter points, knocking down three from beyond the arc.

“Coach always has us if we’re open at all to shoot it. I shot it, I was hot, my teammates knew it and found me for open shots,” Hargett said. “Just being able to contract in the middle and able to kick it out for the three really gets wide open looks against a zone. We see zone quite a bit and a game like this will build some more confidence when we face it again.”

Hunter High kept things going in the second quarter, draining two triples to give the Panthers separation by outscoring the Vikings 16-9 in the second for the nine-point halftime edge.

“Two huge three’s for us. Very happy to see that for him, he’s a great kid. Senior, sixth man and has really settled into his role. Whenever we call his number he steps up and does his role whether it be getting rebounds, playing defense or knocking down some 3-point shots. We won by five, so those two 3-pointers were huge tonight,” Biggs said.

Then the third quarter hit, Rowan County got hot and turned the nine-point deficit into a four-point lead by the end of the frame.

The fourth featured seven different lead changes, Jayden Argo’s layup the last lead change to put the Panthers up for good at 57-56.

Then the defense clamped down to help clinch the game.

“Fourth quarter was really proud of our kids. To win that fourth quarter 20-11 after being down at the end of the third, thought it was another big step in the right direction for our program,” Biggs said.

The win gets Fleming County to 11-4 on the year and now just one win shy of their highest win total in a season since 2013-14. They get a chance to hit the 12-win mark on Saturday when they play at Augusta at 2 p.m.

Hargett led the Panthers with 20, Argo with 16 and Hickerson’s 12.

The loss drops Rowan to 6-11 on the season.

The Vikings were paced by Cody Collins with 18 points, Chase Alderman helping Rowan’s 38-19 rebounding edge in the contest with 16 points and 16 rebounds.

To help offset the rebounding disadvantage, the Panthers turned the ball over just five times to the Vikings 18.

MADISON SOUTHERN 48, FLEMING COUNTY 45 (GIRLS)

FLEMINGSBURG — In the first game of the boy-girl doubleheader, Madison Southern edged the Lady Panthers, 48-45.

Fleming had a chance to tie at the final buzzer, but Sadie Price’s halfcourt shot fell short.

“We don’t want to accept moral victories, but we’re headed in the right direction. We’re competing, playing hard. Everything that we’re doing incorrectly are correctable things,” Lady Panthers coach Brad Cox said. “That’s a team we played this summer that beat us by 20 or 30 points. We’re making progress, we’re getting there.”

The Lady Panthers were able to dig out of an early hole and tie the game up at 21, but the Lady Eagles hit two 3-pointers before the half to give them a 27-21 cushion at the break.

They remained up the entire second half, but Fleming stayed within striking distance throughout.

Just a young team still trying to sort things out as they dropped to 4-11 this season.

“Still going to take some more time, but if we keep getting better day-to-day, week-to-week, we’ll be just fine,” Cox said.

A big 61st District matchup with Bath County looms on Tuesday for the Lady Panthers.

Price led Fleming with 12 points, Micah Hinton adding 10, Ameerah Jackson with nine and Ava Watson with eight.

PANTHERS 61, VIKINGS 56

ROWAN COUNTY — 15-9-21-11 — 56

FLEMING COUNTY — 17-16–20 — 61

Scoring

Rowan (56) — Collins 18, Alderman 16, Ingles 8, Wilburn 7, Hammonds 4, Maxey 3

Fleming (61) — Hargett 20, Argo 16, Hickerson 12, High 6, Jolly 5, McKee 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Rowan 21/44, Fleming 23/48

3-Pointers: Rowan 8/26, Fleming 9/24

Free Throws: Rowan 6/12, Fleming 6/13

Rebounds: Rowan 38 (Alderman 16), Fleming 19 (Hickerson 6)

Assists: Rowan 17, Fleming 18

Turnovers: Rowan 18, Fleming 5

Steals: Rowan 4, Fleming 14

Personal Fouls: Rowan 13, Fleming 14

Records: Rowan County 6-11, Fleming County 11-4

LADY EAGLES 48, LADY PANTHERS 45

MADISON SOUTHERN — 11-16-9-12 — 48

FLEMING COUNTY — 10-11-8-16 — 45

Scoring

Southern (48) — French 12, Flannery 10, Daniels 8, Estep 8, Wooten 6, Moberly 4

Fleming (45) — S. Price 12, Hinton 10, Jackson 9, Watson 8, Allison 4, M. Price 2

Records: Madison Southern 10-6, Fleming County 4-11