Sports on TV

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, January 15

AUTO RACING

10 p.m.

USA — AMA Supercross: Round 2, Oakland, Calif.

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Joe Smith Jr. vs. Steve Geffrard (Light-Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Michigan St.

ESPN2 — Texas Tech at Kansas St.

FOX — Creighton at Xavier

FS1 — Seton Hall at Marquette

12:30 p.m.

USA — Dayton at Duquesne

1 p.m.

ESPN — Tennessee at Kentucky

SECN — Florida at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ABC — NC State at Duke

BTN — Rutgers at Maryland

CBS — West Virginia at Kansas

ESPN2 — Arkansas at LSU

2:30 p.m.

USA — Fordham at St. Louis

3 p.m.

CBSSN — Furman at Chattanooga

ESPN — Florida St. at Syracuse

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

4 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at TCU

PAC-12N — California at Washington St.

4:30 p.m.

USA — Rhode Island at UMass

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Nevada at Air Force

ESPN — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

ESPNU — Missouri St. at Valparaiso

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico

6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Georgia

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

SECN — Alabama at Mississippi St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Indiana St.

ESPNU — UCF at South Florida

8 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Houston at Tulsa

PAC-12N — Utah at Arizona

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Mississippi

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Tarleton St. at Grand Canyon

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Colorado at Arizona St.

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

11 p.m.

CBSSN — BYU at San Francisco

FS1 — Oregon at Southern Cal

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Hula Bowl: KAI vs. AINA, Orlando, Fla.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Ohio St.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — Asian Tour: The Singapore International Championship, Final Round, Tampines Course, Singapore (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNEWS — NLL: Albany at Philadelphia

NBA BASKETBALL

9 p.m.

NBATV — LA Lakers at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Las Vegas at Cincinnati

8 p.m.

CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: New England at Buffalo

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Washington at NY Islanders

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at St. Louis

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Calvin Kattar vs. Giga Chikadze (Featherweights), Las Vegas

RUGBY

10 a.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Leicester at Connacht

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

12:30 p.m.

CNBC — FIS: World Cup, Park City, Utah (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Watford at Newcastle United

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Aston Villa

Sunday, January 16

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Ohio St.

FS1 — Butler at Villanova

1 p.m.

ESPN — Cincinnati at Wichita St.

2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Minnesota

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Georgetown at St. John’s

6 p.m.

CBSSN — Holy Cross at Colgate

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Boston College

CBSSN — Saint Louis at Dayton

1 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at LSU

2 p.m.

ACCN — Georgia Tech at Miami

CBSSN — Villanova at Marquette

FS1 — Indiana at Purdue

PAC-12N — Stanford at Utah

3 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPNU — South Florida at UCF

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

3:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Arkansas

4 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

CBSSN — American U. at Bucknell

5 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan at Maryland

SECN — Auburn at Texas A&M

6 p.m.

ACCN — Clemson at Virginia Tech

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at Florida

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE WRESTLING

4 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Illinois

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Rutgers at Penn St.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Australasia: Australian PGA Championship, Final Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia (Taped)

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Waialae Country Club, Honolulu

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Geico Showcase: Westtown (Pa.) vs. Gill St. Bernards (N.J.), Springfield, Mass.

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Geico Showcase: Compass Prep (Ariz.) vs. La Lumiere (Ind.), Springfield, Mass.

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

NBATV — Salt Lake City at Birmingham

NFL FOOTBALL

1 p.m.

FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

4:30 p.m.

CBS — NFC Wild Card Playoff: San Francisco at Dallas

8:15 p.m.

NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Pittsburgh at Kansas City

NHL HOCKEY

2 p.m.

NHLN — Vancouver at Washington

ROBERTO CLEMENTE PBL BASEBALL

6 p.m.

FS2 — Playoff: TBD, Final Game 1

RODEO

3 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Chicago

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, Chicago (Taped)

RUGBY

3 p.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup Group Stage: Ulster at Northampton (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Liverpool

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Athletic Bilbao, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

9:30 a.m.

CNBC — FASL: Reading at Arsenal

TENNIS

7 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne, Australia

