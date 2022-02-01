Mitchell’s hot shooting night propels Royals

It was Senior Night for most winter sports student-athletes, Mason County recognizing archers, JROTC color guard members, indoor track and field and wrestlers. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Mason County got a shooting spark from Nate Mitchell and the senior helped the Royals pull away Tuesday night at The Fieldhouse against Eastern Brown.

The Warriors came out hot, but a 6-0 run to start the second half and a 11-3 run to start the fourth was just enough as Mason County posted a 71-65 victory.

Mitchell ended up with 25 points, hitting 5-of-8 from the 3-point line.

“Nate shot the ball extremely well. He was upset with his free throws tonight, but kids aren’t going to be perfect. He didn’t let that affect the defensive end or his ability to put the ball on the floor and attack the gaps,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “Give credit to Nate, sometimes injuries are a mental toughness thing and be able to overcome those. He’s done a great job of getting back into rhythm and into the flow and hitting his stride at the right time.”

The Warriors shot 56 percent from the floor and 71 percent from the 3-point line as they built as large of a lead as eight before the Royals closed on a 8-2 run to make it 31-29 Warriors at half.

They had the hot hand despite 12 first half turnovers, Mason County’s pressure forcing them into 21 on the night.

“We turned it over too much. Their pressure bothered us early, we had 21 turnovers, that’s too many. We have to have 12-15 max with a team that plays that hard,” Warriors coach Rob Beucler said.

Mitchell’s 3-point barrage to start the fourth including three from deep to start the frame gave the Royals their largest lead at 56-47. The Royals were able to fight off a tough shooting night on their end that included going 12-of-27 from the free throw line.

“Just one of those nights. We’re too good of shooters for the ball not to go in. The narrative stays the same, you don’t play your best and find ways to win and beat a good ball team tonight that’s 12-4. We just got to keep grinding, working and focusing on the big picture,” Kirk said.

Eastern kept hanging around in the final stanza, getting back within five in the final minute, but couldn’t inch any closer from there as they dropped to 12-4, dropping their first ever meeting with Mason County.

“This was kind of a tournament game for us. This is what we need. We’ve got to get more physical. Got to get used to it, the last two years in the district tournament, physicality, this is where we have to get better at it,” Beucler said. “Neat facility to play here, lot of history, lot of tradition.”

Luke Garrett led the Warriors with 21 points, Trent Hundley getting 17, Christian Amburgey and Christian Hoskins with 10 points apiece, Amburgey grabbing 11 rebounds.

Rebounds were a big part of Mason County’s game on the offensive end, collecting 15 offensive rebounds to offset a somewhat lower than normal shooting percentage night.

Terrell Henry and Philip Bierley grabbed four offensive rebounds apiece, Henry adding 19 points to go with six rebounds, Bierley just missing a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds.

“We struggle against physicality, any time we face a team that’s physical. That’s always been a downfall to us, but give credit to our guys for battling tonight. We go after offensive boards harder than we do defensively,” Kirk said.

Despite just their third game in the last 16 days, Mason County hopes it gets a chance to play on Friday against Fleming County and then Saturday against Boyle County at Mercer County.

“It’s tough. This time of the year sometimes practice is better than playing games because you focus on the things you want to continue to improve on. Come postseason there’s probably going to be some things different than we have all season long. Gives you times to make the wrinkles and adjustments that you need to on either end,” Kirk said. “Everyone else is in the same situation we are. If we’re not playing, most other teams around us aren’t playing either.”

ROYALS 71, WARRIORS 65

EASTERN BROWN — 22-9-13-21 — 65

MASON COUNTY — 15-14-18-24 — 71

Scoring

Eastern (65) — Garrett 21, Hundley 17, Amburgey 10, Hoskins 10, Mynatt 4, Walkup 3

Mason (71) — Mitchell 25, Henry 19, Bierley 11, Butler 7, Walton 6, Hamilton 3

Game Stats

Field Goals: Eastern 25/46, Mason 26/58

3-Pointers: Eastern 9/16, Mason 7/23

Free Throws: Eastern 6/10, Mason 12/27

Rebounds: Eastern 37 (Amburgey 11), Mason 28 (Bierley 9)

Assists: Eastern 10, Mason 10

Turnovers: Eastern 21, Mason 9

Personal Fouls: Eastern 23, Mason 11

Records: Eastern Brown 12-4, Mason County 18-4