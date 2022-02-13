The Mason County Lady Royals indoor track and field team dominated a 18-team meet at The Mason County Indoor Track and Field Facility at STEAM on Saturday.

The Lady Royals scored 129.5 points in the meet, topping second place Paul Laurence Dunbar by 82 points.

Lexi Young broke her own indoor school record in the high jump with a jump of 5-foot-3 and also won the girls’ 55-meter dash in a time of 7.68. She also finished second in the long jump with a distance of 15-4.25.

Young wasn’t the only Lady Royal to finish at the top in two events, Layla Henderson taking the top spot in both the 1,600 and 3,000 meters in times of 5:38.17 and 11:21.12, respectively.

Other winners in the meet included the Lady Royals 4×400 relay team (4:36.92) along with the Royals 4×400 relay team (3:54.02) and A.J. Barrett in the pole vault (11-06).

The Royals finished fourth in the boys’ team standings with 51.5 points.

St. Henry took home the top spot with 67 points, Beechwood second with 62 points and Pulaski County in third with 56 points. Augusta finished 14th in the boys’ meet with eight points.

Others finishing in the top three in the meet for Mason County were:

— Girls’ 4×800 relay team (10:58.23), second place

— Alix Flinders 400-meter dash (57.07), third place

— Paige Decker, 800 meters (2:38.90), second place

— Peyton Ullery, 800 meters (2:19.80), third place

— Elizabeth Lavinder, 3,000 meters (11:35.55), second place

— Kenzie Gulley, long jump (15-03), third place

— Carter Sanders, shot put (40-01), third place

—Sarah Payne, pole vault (8-00), second place

— Ava Thompson, pole vault (8-00), third place

A rough estimate of 800 athletes competed in the middle and high school meets.