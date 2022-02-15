LOUISVILLE — The top teams in the Kentucky Associated Press high school basketball polls, with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:
BOYS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. George Rogers Clark (8) 26-1 80 1
2. Lou. Male – 22-4 64 2
3. Cov. Catholic – 20-4 54 6
4. Lou. Ballard – 21-6 45 7
5. North Laurel – 21-5 35 5
6. Ashland Blazer – 19-5 33 4
7. Bowling Green – 22-4 29 9
8. Warren Central – 19-3 28 NR
9. Pikeville – 24-1 24 NR
10. Greenwood – 22-4 18 8
Others receiving votes: Pulaski Co. 16. Lou. DuPont Manual 7. McCracken County 5. Highlands 2.
GIRLS
Rank-School FPV Rcd TP Pvs
1. George Rogers Clark (4) 24-1 74 2
2. McCracken County (2) 25-1 69 3
3. Lou. Sacred Heart (2) 24-3 67 1
4. Bullitt East – 24-3 52 4
5. Lou. Mercy – 19-7 47 7
6. Notre Dame – 19-3 41 5
7. Lou. DuPont Manual – 17-5 18 NR
8. Pikeville – 25-2 14 10
9. Anderson Co. – 23-4 13 6
10. Bowling Green – 22-6 12 8
Others receiving votes: Henderson Co. 9. Lou. Male 8. Bullitt Central 7. Lou. Christian Academy 3. Russell 3. Conner 2. Ryle 1.
Voters: The Daily Independent, Ashland; Daily News, Bowling Green; Kentucky Enquirer, Cincinnati; The Gleaner, Henderson; Lexington Herald-Leader, Lexington; Courier-Journal, Louisville; Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, Owensboro; WSON, Henderson.