Augusta’s Reagan Tackett made the honorable mention list for the 10th Region All-Region teams selected by the 10th Region Coaches Association. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Mason County’s Hannah Adkins was selected to the 10th Region All-Region third team by the 10th Region Coaches Association. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Bracken County’s Nicole Archibald was selected to the 10th Region All-Region second team by the 10th Region Coaches Association. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

The 10th Region Girls Basketball Coaches Association announced their selections for the All-Region teams with six coverage area players making the list.

The coaches nominate and then send in their ballots for the annual awards that were released on Monday.

George Rogers Clark’s Brianna Byars and Montgomery County’s Hayden Barrier were named co-10th Region Players of the Year. Byars is sixth in the region in scoring with 15.8 points per game, seventh in field goal percentage (46.6) and fourth in steals (2.9) helping lead the current No. 1 team in the state in the most recent AP poll as they sit at 24-1 on the year. Barrier is third in the region with 16.8 points per game, eighth in free throw percentage (72.9), second in assists (3.7), seventh in blocks (1.2) and tied for fourth in steals (2.9). The Lady Indians have had a strong hold on the No. 2 spot in the 10th Region media rankings and are 18-9 on the season.

Aaron Speaks of Paris was named Coach of the Year. It’s the second time Speaks has won the award, also doing so in 2019-20. Speaks has led Paris to a 16-9 record so far this season that also came with the school’s first 10th Region All “A” title since 2009.

Coverage area players include St. Patrick’s Allison Hughes and Bracken County’s Nicole Archibald on the second team, Mason County’s Hannah Adkins on the third team.

Hughes cemented herself as the Lady Saints second all-time leading scorer this season by clearing the 1,650 career point mark earlier this month. She’s fifth in the region in scoring with 16 points per game, third in free throw percentage (78.0) and tied for ninth in steals (2.6).

Archibald is second in the region in scoring with 16.9 points per game, third in assists (3.4) and second in steals (3.2).

Adkins is 14th in the region with 11.6 points per game and second in 3-pointers made (48) and third in 3-point percentage (37.2).

Robertson County’s Krysta Hamm and the Augusta pair of Reagan Tackett and Megan Jones made the honorable mention list.

Hamm is seventh in the region in scoring with 15.8 points per game and eighth in 3-point percentage (32.4). Tackett is 12th in scoring with 12.7 points per game.

*Stats were pulled from the February 9 stats leaders report that was released.

Here are the All-Region Teams:

1st Team

Hayden Barrier, freshman guard, Montgomery County

Brianna Byars, junior forward, George Rogers Clark

Sanaa Jackson, junior guard, Paris

Gab Hatterick, senior guard, Harrison County

Ciara Byars, freshman guard, George Rogers Clark

2nd Team

Tyra Flowers, senior forward, George Rogers Clark

Allison Hughes, senior guard, St. Patrick

Jamie Cowan, junior forward, Paris

Kylie Koeninger, senior guard, Campbell County

Nicole Archibald, freshman guard, Bracken County

3rd Team

Saniah Thomas, junior forward, Pendleton County

Savannah Parker, senior center, Montgomery County

Hannah Adkins, senior forward, Mason County

Allie Dillon, freshman guard. Montgomery County

Lauren Macht, senior forward, Bishop Brossart

Honorable Mention (alphabetical listing)

Macy Campbell, Scott

Jada Cleaver, Nicholas County

Krysta Hamm, Robertson County

Laiken Hardin, Bourbon County

Melanie Hatton, Nichols County

Megan Jones, Augusta

Nia Kenney, Paris

Molly Kramer, Bishop Brossart

Madison Parker, Bishop Brossart

Reagan Tackett, Augusta