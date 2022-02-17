Mason County was able to close out its regular season on a high note with a 69-64 victory over Grant County on Thursday night at The Fieldhouse.

The Royals used a strong second half from Nate Mitchell, the Royals senior scoring 16 in the final 16 minutes as Mason County erased a six-point halftime deficit, their second time in as many games battling back from a hole after a subpar first half of play.

“It’s a good thing you don’t have to play perfect to win a ballgame. Our kids really locked in there in the second half, played extremely well and played together,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “It was a very physical game tonight.”

Mitchell stayed on the attack, hit 7-of-11 shots in the second half and helped the Royals close out the regular season with a 21-5 record.

“Nate was very aggressive tonight, attacking downhill and looked like his old self tonight. Was strong with the basketball, attacking, getting to the rim, making plays and making the right play,” Kirk said.

The Royals got balance on the evening with five players at least scoring eight points.

Philip Bierley had a big first half in help keeping the Royals in it with nine points and six rebounds before finishing with 14 points and nine rebounds. His layup near the end of the first gave the Royals a 14-12 edge before Spencer Breeden knotted things up at the end of one at 14.

A 9-3 Braves run gave them a 32-25 edge late in the half, Julius Booker connecting on just his second 3-pointer of the season to get the Royals within 34-28 at the half.

Booker’s defensive ball pressure along with Mason Butler started to cause some issues for the Braves in the second half, the Royals opening the third and fourth quarters with runs.

“There’s a lot of nights where I don’t give enough credit to Julius Booker and Mason Butler. Two of the toughest on ball defenders not only in the region, but around the state. Those kids are tenacious, they’re dogs. They fight, they battle, they compete even when they’re outsized a lot of times. Give credit to those guys for the way they set the tone defensively and our guys feed off that,” Kirk said.

Booker added eight points off the bench, providing big minutes as starting guard KG Walton was held out for precautionary reasons with an injury.

“Three games ago we had a talk, locked in and coach told us we had to come out as a team. Had to go on together, fight together and not give up. If we play as a team we can win everything,” Booker said. “We needed some energy off the bench tonight and felt like I needed to provide that to keep these guys ready.”

The third quarter run was 6-0 to tie the game up at 34, Terrell Henry giving the Royals the lead back with a 3-point play near the end of the third despite a big gash above his eye that he suffered in the first quarter. Henry’s hoop and the harm made it 48-47 Royals before Grant closed to take a 50-48 lead into the fourth.

A Henry layup started a 9-0 Royals run to the fourth to build a 57-50 edge, never letting their lead get under four from there.

Henry ended with 13 points and six rebounds, saddled with foul trouble for the majority of the fourth after picking up a fourth foul with 7:33 left to play. He made it the majority of the rest of the way before a nickel-dimer was called on him in the last minute.

“Just a smart kid. A lot of situations like that it’s roll the dice, sometimes it will pay off, sometimes it will come back to bite you. Rell’s a smart kid, knows how to play the game with four fouls and just goes to show his IQ,” Kirk said.

Braylon Hamilton added 10 for the Royals.

Now all the attention shifts to Augusta for Mason County, taking on the Panthers Tuesday night in the opening round of the 39th District Tournament. It’s an opponent they’re no stranger to, having faced Augusta now for the fifth time in the last six years in the opening round.

“Everything is 0-0 now. Throughout the course of the season, it’s fun. A lot of people say the season don’t mean anything, but it does. Winning builds confidence and if you’re going in on a winning streak the confidence continues to grow and improve. It’s very important we do that. We know Augusta is going to be a tough out, they came in here last year and shot nearly 70 percent in the first round. Hopefully that isn’t the case this year, but you know we’ve got a great team, we’ll be ready to go on Tuesday,” Kirk said.

Tuesday’s tip is expected for 7:30 p.m. after the Lady Royals take on the Lady Panthers at 6 p.m.

Dylan Hammonds led Grant County with 31 points and nine rebounds, Breeden added 15, Micah Wills with 10 as the Braves dropped to 17-14 on the season.

ROYALS 69, BRAVES 64

GRANT COUNTY — 14-20-16-14 — 64

MASON COUNTY — 14-14-20-21 — 69

Scoring

Grant (64) — Hammonds 31, Breeden 15, Wills 10, Scalf 4, T. Fox 4

Mason (69) — Mitchell 24, Bierley 14 (9 reb), Henry 13 (6 reb), Hamilton 10 (4 ast), Booker 8

Game Stats

Field Goals: Grant 29/56, Mason 29/51

3-Pointers: Grant 1/5, Mason 3/10

Free Throws: Grant 5/12, Mason 8/12

Rebounds: Grant 26 (Hammonds 9), Mason 28 (Bierley 9)

Assists: Grant 12, Mason 10

Turnovers: Grant 11, Mason 15

Personal Fouls: Grant 13, Mason 14

Records: Grant County 17-14, Mason County 21-5