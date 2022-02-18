BOYS

Region 1 — Dior Curtis, Murray

Region 2 — Anthony Babb, Hopkinsville

Region 3 — Calvin Dockery, Butler County

Region 4 — Will McCoy, Greenwood

Region 5 — Keith Adkins, Campbellsville

Region 6 — Jeff Morrow, Iroquois

Region 7 — Tim Haworth, Male

Region 8 — Jason Burns, Spencer County

Region 9 — Tim Sullivan, Cooper

Region 10 — Adam Reed, Bracken County

Region 11 — Brandon Salsman, Lexington Catholic

Region 12 — John Fraley, Pulaski County

Region 13 — Brad Sizemore, North Laurel

Region 14 — Shannon Hoskins, Perry County Central

Region 15 — Chandler Thompson, Lawrence County

Region 16 — Bart Williams, Bath County

GIRLS

Region 1 — Scott Sivills, McCracken County

Region 2 — Phillip Cotton, Hopkins County Central

Region 3 — Michael Robertson, Owensboro Catholic

Region 4 — Dedra Adler, Logan County

Region 5 — Kristina Covington-Jones, Central Hardin

Region 6 — Chris Stallings, Bullitt East

Region 7 — Maurice Ponder, Male

Region 8 — Clay Birdwhitsell, Anderson County

Region 9 — Michelle Gambrel, Conner

Region 10 — Aaron Speaks, Paris

Region 11 — Dammian Stepp, Berea

Region 12 — Jimmy McCulley, Garrard County

Region 13 — Eddie Mahan, North Laurel

Region 14 — Brandon Hayes, Breathitt County

Region 15 — Lonnie Rowe, Shelby Valley

Region 16 — Faith Conn, West Carter