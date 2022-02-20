BOYS
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21
39th District Tournament at Mason County
St. Patrick vs Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.
61st District Tournament at Menifee County
Fleming County vs Rowan County, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
37th District Tournament at Campbell County Middle School
Campbell County vs Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.
Scott vs Bishop Brossart, 7:30 p.m.
38th District Tournament at Pendleton County
Harrison County at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
39th District Tournament at Mason County
Mason County vs Augusta, 7:30 p.m.
40th District Tournament at Montgomery County
George Rogers Clark vs Bourbon County, 6 p.m.
Montgomery County vs Paris, 7:30 p.m.
61st District Tournament at Menifee County
Bath County at Menifee County, 8 p.m.
62nd District Tournament at East Carter
Morgan County at East Carter, 6:30 p.m.
63rd District Tournament at Russell
Lewis County at Russell, 7 p.m.
64th District Tournament at Ashland Blazer
Rose Hill Christian at Ashland Blazer, 6 p.m.
Boyd County vs Fairview, 7:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
38th District Tournament at Pendleton County
Robertson County vs Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
62nd District Tournament at East Carter
West Carter vs Elliott County, 6:30 p.m.
63rd District Tournament at Russell
Greenup County vs Raceland, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24
37th District Championship at Campbell County Middle School
Campbell County-Calvary Christian winner vs Scott-Bishop Brossart winner, 7 p.m.
39th District Championship at Mason County
St. Patrick-Bracken County winner vs Mason County-Augusta winner, 7:30 p.m.
40th District Championship at Montgomery County
George Rogers Clark-Bourbon County winner vs Montgomery County-Paris winner, 7 p.m.
61st District Championship at Menifee County
Fleming County-Rowan County winner vs Bath-Menifee winner, 7 p.m.
64th District Championship at Ashland Blazer
Ashland Blazer-Rose Hill Christian winner vs Boyd County-Fairview winner, 7 p.m.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25
38th District Championship at Pendleton County
Nicholas County-Robertson County winner vs Harrison County-Pendleton County winner, 7 p.m.
62nd District Championship at East Carter
Morgan County-East Carter winner vs Elliott County-West Carter winner, 6:30 p.m.
63rd District Championship at Russell
Russell-Lewis County winner vs Greenup County-Raceland winner, 7 p.m.
GIRLS
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21
37th District Tournament at Campbell County Middle School
Campbell County vs Scott, 6 p.m.
38th District Tournament at Nicholas County
Robertson County at Nicholas County, 6 p.m.
Harrison County vs Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.
39th District Tournament at Mason County
St. Patrick vs Bracken County, 6 p.m.
40th District Tournament at Montgomery County
George Rogers Clark vs Bourbon County, 6 p.m.
Paris at Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m.
61st District Tournament at Menifee County
Rowan County vs Fleming County, 6 p.m.
62nd District Tournament at East Carter
West Carter at East Carter, 6 p.m.
Morgan County vs Elliott County, 7:30 p.m.
63rd District Tournament at Russell
Greenup County at Russell, 6 p.m.
Lewis County vs Raceland, 8 p.m.
64th District Tournament at Ashland Blazer
Fairview at Ashland Blazer, 6 p.m.
Boyd County vs Rose Hill Christian, 7:30 p.m.
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22
39th District Tournament at Mason County
Augusta at Mason County, 6 p.m.
61st District Tournament at Menifee County
Bath County at Menifee County, 6 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23
37th District Championship at Campbell County Middle School
Scott-Campbell County winner vs Bishop Brossart, 7 p.m.
40th District Championship at Montgomery County
George Rogers Clark-Bourbon County winner vs Montgomery County-Paris winner, 7 p.m.
61st District Championship at Menifee County
Fleming County-Rowan County winner vs Bath-Menifee winner, 7 p.m.
64th District Championship at Ashland Blazer
Ashland Blazer-Rose Hill Christian winner vs Boyd County-Fairview winner, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24
38th District Championship at Nicholas County
Nicholas County-Robertson County winner vs Harrison County-Pendleton County winner, 7 p.m.
39th District Championship at Mason County
St. Patrick-Bracken County winner vs Mason County-Augusta winner, 6 p.m.
62nd District Championship at East Carter
West Carter-East Carter winner vs Morgan County-Elliott County winner, 6:30 p.m.
63rd District Championship at Russell
Lewis County-Raceland winner vs Russell-Greenup County winner, 7 p.m.