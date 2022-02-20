Mason County alum Williams pitches three scoreless in UK debut JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – Sophomore Magdiel Cotto was excellent in his first Kentucky start as the Wildcats won 6-2 at Jim Case Stadium on Saturday. The Cats go for a series sweep on Sunday afternoon.

COVID headed in right direction On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 4,867 newly reported cases of COVID-19 and 37 deaths as Kentucky continues to see a decrease in coronavirus cases.

Ripped (Off) From Today’s Headlines Ladies and Gentlemen, it’s time once again to share with you items of interest I have gleaned from the Internet. And unlike the news from satire sites like the Babylon Bee, which recently ran the headline, “Researchers Determine The Science Has Changed After Carefully Examining Poll Numbers,” the stories I bring you are absolutely true…as far as I know.

The state of our Union is sorry My son Cameron and I can hardly wait for President Biden’s upcoming State of the Union address.

Lewis County District Court Feb. 1, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:

Dear American Truckers, God bless you and please keep driving Grocery store shelves are not like they used to be. Before the pandemic there was plenty of whatever we typically wanted. It’s not like that today.