BOYS

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

39th District Tournament at Mason County

St. Patrick vs Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.

61st District Tournament at Menifee County

Fleming County vs Rowan County, 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

37th District Tournament at Campbell County Middle School

Campbell County vs Calvary Christian, 6 p.m.

Scott vs Bishop Brossart, 7:30 p.m.

38th District Tournament at Pendleton County

Harrison County at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.

39th District Tournament at Mason County

Mason County vs Augusta, 7:30 p.m.

40th District Tournament at Montgomery County

George Rogers Clark vs Bourbon County, 6 p.m.

Montgomery County vs Paris, 7:30 p.m.

61st District Tournament at Menifee County

Bath County at Menifee County, 8 p.m.

62nd District Tournament at East Carter

Morgan County at East Carter, 6:30 p.m.

63rd District Tournament at Russell

Lewis County at Russell, 7 p.m.

64th District Tournament at Ashland Blazer

Rose Hill Christian at Ashland Blazer, 6 p.m.

Boyd County vs Fairview, 7:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

38th District Tournament at Pendleton County

Robertson County vs Nicholas County, 7 p.m.

62nd District Tournament at East Carter

West Carter vs Elliott County, 6:30 p.m.

63rd District Tournament at Russell

Greenup County vs Raceland, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

37th District Championship at Campbell County Middle School

Campbell County-Calvary Christian winner vs Scott-Bishop Brossart winner, 7 p.m.

39th District Championship at Mason County

St. Patrick-Bracken County winner vs Mason County-Augusta winner, 7:30 p.m.

40th District Championship at Montgomery County

George Rogers Clark-Bourbon County winner vs Montgomery County-Paris winner, 7 p.m.

61st District Championship at Menifee County

Fleming County-Rowan County winner vs Bath-Menifee winner, 7 p.m.

64th District Championship at Ashland Blazer

Ashland Blazer-Rose Hill Christian winner vs Boyd County-Fairview winner, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 25

38th District Championship at Pendleton County

Nicholas County-Robertson County winner vs Harrison County-Pendleton County winner, 7 p.m.

62nd District Championship at East Carter

Morgan County-East Carter winner vs Elliott County-West Carter winner, 6:30 p.m.

63rd District Championship at Russell

Russell-Lewis County winner vs Greenup County-Raceland winner, 7 p.m.

GIRLS

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 21

37th District Tournament at Campbell County Middle School

Campbell County vs Scott, 6 p.m.

38th District Tournament at Nicholas County

Robertson County at Nicholas County, 6 p.m.

Harrison County vs Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.

39th District Tournament at Mason County

St. Patrick vs Bracken County, 6 p.m.

40th District Tournament at Montgomery County

George Rogers Clark vs Bourbon County, 6 p.m.

Paris at Montgomery County, 7:30 p.m.

61st District Tournament at Menifee County

Rowan County vs Fleming County, 6 p.m.

62nd District Tournament at East Carter

West Carter at East Carter, 6 p.m.

Morgan County vs Elliott County, 7:30 p.m.

63rd District Tournament at Russell

Greenup County at Russell, 6 p.m.

Lewis County vs Raceland, 8 p.m.

64th District Tournament at Ashland Blazer

Fairview at Ashland Blazer, 6 p.m.

Boyd County vs Rose Hill Christian, 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 22

39th District Tournament at Mason County

Augusta at Mason County, 6 p.m.

61st District Tournament at Menifee County

Bath County at Menifee County, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 23

37th District Championship at Campbell County Middle School

Scott-Campbell County winner vs Bishop Brossart, 7 p.m.

40th District Championship at Montgomery County

George Rogers Clark-Bourbon County winner vs Montgomery County-Paris winner, 7 p.m.

61st District Championship at Menifee County

Fleming County-Rowan County winner vs Bath-Menifee winner, 7 p.m.

64th District Championship at Ashland Blazer

Ashland Blazer-Rose Hill Christian winner vs Boyd County-Fairview winner, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 24

38th District Championship at Nicholas County

Nicholas County-Robertson County winner vs Harrison County-Pendleton County winner, 7 p.m.

39th District Championship at Mason County

St. Patrick-Bracken County winner vs Mason County-Augusta winner, 6 p.m.

62nd District Championship at East Carter

West Carter-East Carter winner vs Morgan County-Elliott County winner, 6:30 p.m.

63rd District Championship at Russell

Lewis County-Raceland winner vs Russell-Greenup County winner, 7 p.m.