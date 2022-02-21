Bracken County has preached culture all season long.

While Monday night’s contest with St. Patrick in the 39th District Tournament was a foregone conclusion after the first couple of minutes of play, they wanted to make sure the eye was still on the big picture.

The Polar Bears ran away with a 78-30 victory, advancing to Thursday’s championship.

Ball pressure that was like a bear trap was relentless for the Polar Bears, the Saints often struggling to get the ball past half court as Bracken ran out to a 18-2 lead. Things stretched to 30-7 after eight minutes of play.

After five straight from the Saints to open the second, a 20-5 run for the Polar Bears to go into half with a 50-17 lead left no doubt.

Then the culture part comes in.

“Wanted to beat them and wanted to beat them and let everybody in the gym know that they were beat. That’s when we talk about changing culture and culture shift. Old Bracken County teams might have won that game 62-37 or 75-54, we wanted to make sure we held them at 30. We just wanted to make it really hard on them to get anything done and I feel like that’s what we accomplished,” Polar Bears coach Adam Reed said. “Guys played hard, they listened and that’s what we got.”

Continuing to unravel the Saints to the tune of 26 turnovers on the night made transition bucket after transition bucket for the Polar Bears, scoring 41 points off the Saints miscues in the contest.

Gas pedal stayed on, but end of bench guys like Noah Nelson got some run in the closing minutes, Nelson hitting two shots for five points.

Blake Reed and Cayden Reed had a cool 19 apiece, Cayden adding six assists and five rebounds while Blake had four assists and three steals.

Jushod Commodore, Austin Norton and Devante Jefferson had eight points apiece, the trio boosting their confidence as Thursday’s title tilt looms while Garrett Reynolds added six points.

Another opportunity comes knocking Thursday as they try to add to their milestone list this season that includes their most wins (22) in a season since 1961, an All “A” regional title and an All “A” state tournament victory. If they can win Thursday, it would be their first district title since 1999.

“We’re a good basketball team. When it’s all said and done we’re going to look back and we’re going to say this is one of the best Bracken County basketball teams that’s ever came through the school. We have some more things to accomplish like winning a district but even if we don’t win the district and make a run in the region as a runner-up, I feel like we go down as one of the best teams in this new era of basketball,” Reed said.

They’ll face the Augusta/Mason County winner Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

“We know that we feel good going into the game. We feel like we’re the better team, we feel like we’ve played in better games, closer games. We’re maturing through this process,” Reed said. “Thursday is going to come down to the last possession, it will come down to who’s role guys step up and what big time players make big time plays. Bracken County brought a good crowd tonight and Thursday is going to be a fun ride.”

For the Saints, the 2021-22 season was a step in the right direction despite being overmatched Monday. The five wins was four more than last year and stayed more competitive in a lot more contests this season.

But another rebuild looms as they started five seniors on Monday led by Chase Walton, his Saints career ending 11th all-time on the program’s scoring list with 1,339 points. Allan Briseno and Braxton Swanger were also key members of the team the past couple of seasons while Sam Porter and Caleb Poczatek came out for their senior seasons to add depth to a roster that had eight players who were freshman or younger on it.

“Five seniors, appreciate them playing. Especially Caleb and Sam, they came through for us. If it wasn’t for them, we’d have to play our young guys still in middle school,” Saints coach Tony Moore said. “Chase, Braxton and Allan were our back bones. Anything those guys need in the future I’m here for them.”

They were led on the night by Briseno with 13 points, Walton adding seven points with 14 rebounds. Swanger chipped in six with a couple of triples.

POLAR BEARS 78, SAINTS 30

SAINT PATRICK – 7-10-6-7 — 30

BRACKEN COUNTY — 30-20-12-16 — 78

Scoring

St. Patrick (30) – Briseno 13, Walton 7, Swanger 6, Poczatek 2, Tesmer 2

Bracken (78) – Blake Reed 19, Cayden Reed 19, Jefferson 8, Commodore 8, Norton 8, Reynolds 6, Nelson 5, Free 3, Gilvin 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: St. Patrick 11/36, Bracken 32/66

3-Pointers: St. Patrick 3/12, Bracken 10/24

Free Throws: St. Patrick 5/11, Bracken 4/10

Rebounds: St. Patrick 29 (Walton 14), Bracken 37 (Gilvin 7)

Assists: St. Patrick 6, Bracken 14

Turnovers: St. Patrick 26, Bracken 7

Personal Fouls: St. Patrick 12, Bracken 11

Records: St. Patrick 5-24, Bracken County 22-8