If the final couple of games of the regular season was any indicator, Mason County is a second half team.

They proved so again on Tuesday night in the 39th District Tournament semifinals with a 63-52 victory over Augusta, outscoring the Panthers 41-23 in the game’s final 16 minutes.

The Royals trailed 29-22 at the break, then proceeded to outscore the Panthers 21-4 in the third.

“Big difference was we didn’t know what they were going to do defensively going into the game. When we came in at halftime we were able to adjust, talk to our kids, we were able to pick out where the gaps were going to be,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said. “Then defensively we went to more of a zone press than a man press because they were so efficient and getting downhill and finishing at the rim in the first half. We kept the ball in front, forced them into quick bad shots that maybe they necessarily didn’t want to take.”

A seven-point deficit turned into a 43-33 lead by the end of three.

Augusta battled to get within six on three different occasions in the fourth, but couldn’t get any closer from there in the season ending loss.

“Thought we took a lot of bad shots in the third quarter. Settled for a lot of midrange shots when we could have taken it to the goal and a couple of bad three’s. Played to what they wanted from us and that was the big thing in the third that changed the momentum,” Panthers coach Jason Hinson said.

Augusta came out with a purpose, building leads of 18-10 in the first and 24-16 in the second before going into the half up seven. They limited themselves to just two first half turnovers while the Royals went 9-for-27 from the field in the first 16 minutes.

Then the Panthers went 2-for-12 with five turnovers in the third.

“Shots weren’t going in. That happens. We continued to battle and kept ourselves in position to be able to win a basketball game in the second half,” Kirk said. “We know we don’t have to play perfect because our opponent is not going to play perfect. If our job and mindset is to play perfect for 32 minutes we’re probably not going to be very successful. Credit to our guys for staying glued to the gameplan, making the adjustments there in the second half and believing in the process.”

Nate Mitchell led the Royals with 18 points, adding six rebounds and five assists. Terrell Henry posted a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Braylon Hamilton, Mason Butler, Philip Bierley and KG Walton rounded out the scoring. Butler’s defense on Panthers star Kason Hinson didn’t go unnoticed. Hinson finished 3-of-14, Butler making things tough all night.

“That’s what Mason thrives to do. He always wants that challenge to guard the opponent’s best offensive player. Did a great job on him forcing him into a lot of tough two’s, wanted that challenge and not only defensively, but that 3-pointer in the third quarter gave us our first lead of the night,” Kirk said.

Next up, a must see, much anticipated game with Bracken County for a 39th District title.

“I think we’ve just got to be who we are. We can’t get caught up in the outside distractions. We have to stay glued to what we do, believe in each other and come out and execute. We’re going to come out and execute and take care of business Thursday,” Kirk said.

Back to Kason Hinson, who got a big hug from his father and coach Jason Hinson in the closing minute.

“Toughest night of my life. The type of ballplayer he is, is no indication of what kind of kid he is. He learned how to walk and shoot a basketball when he was about six months old and immediately just took him to practice with me. Unbelievable son and lucky to call him that. Just wanted to get one against them. He’ll move on and be great at whatever he decides to do. Very proud of him,” Jason Hinson said.

The Panthers were led by Riley Mastin with 20 points and 12 rebounds. LJ Conner chipped in 10, Kason Hinson with nine. They finish at 15-12, going 7-2 down the stretch when things looked bleak after a 77-44 loss to Campbell County on January 25.

“We started talking about toughness and heart. Very resilient down the stretch, played good basketball, played smart basketball. I thought one bad quarter tonight really got us,” Hinson said.

ROYALS 63, PANTHERS 52

AUGUSTA — 18-11-4-19 — 52

MASON COUNTY — 14-8-21-20 — 63

Scoring

Augusta (52) — Mastin 20, Conner 10, Kason Hinson 9, Snapp 6, Kylan Hinson 5, Brooks 2

Mason (63) — Mitchell 18, Henry 16, Hamilton 9, Butler 7, Bierley 7, Walton 6

Game Stats

Field Goals: Augusta 20/51, Mason 22/48

3-Pointers: Augusta 3/19, Mason 5/14

Free Throws: Augusta 9/18, Mason 14/25

Rebounds: Augusta 26 (Mastin 12), Mason 42 (Henry 10)

Assists: Augusta 10, Mason 11

Turnovers: Augusta 8, Mason 8

Personal Fouls: Augusta 16, Mason 17

Records: Augusta 15-12, Mason County 22-5