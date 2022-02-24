Mason County coach Brian Kirk has guided the Royals to four straight district titles under his direction. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Pair the Polar Bears ice cold shooting night mixed in with the Royals blue heat defense and Mason County is still king of the 39th District.

A lot of talk and buildup for this one, a much anticipated contest between Mason County and Bracken County that had The Fieldhouse filled to the roof.

The Polar Bears shot 37 percent from the field and the Royals used Terrell Henry’s 22 point, 21 rebound night to come away with a 64-54 victory, winning their sixth straight 39th District title.

“Give credit to my kids. My kids have bought in, trusted the process, stayed focused throughout the process and came out and executed the gameplan tonight,” Royals coach Brian Kirk said.

Mason County made it tough all night on the Polar Bears stars Blake and Cayden Reed, the two combining for 36 points, but shot 13-0f-41 from the floor in doing so. The team had just one assist in the game compared to seven turnovers.

“Cayden is the head of the snake. He makes them go. We really wanted to focus and emphasize not letting him get to his crossover, his pull-up jumper. Thought he got to it a couple times early but our kids adjusted,” Kirk said. “What an effort by the guys that guarded Blake. Mason Butler for the majority of the night, KG Walton. That’s a tough task. To defend a caliber kid like Blake that can score anywhere on the floor, it takes heart. It takes gut. It takes pure effort to do that.”

Since the calendar turned 2022, Mason County hadn’t allowed more than 65 points in a game, the streak continues as they stayed stingy again.

After Bracken took a 15-11 lead after eight minutes of play, Terrell Henry started to assert himself in the game. He’d score 12 in the second, helping the Royals take a 30-26 lead into the half. Henry’s 10 shot attempts were more than he’s taken in some games this season.

“Best player on the floor tonight. He just continues when the lights are on, Terrell’s a man. ‘Rell deep down inside didn’t need much motivation tonight. Motivation has been building for quite some time,” Kirk said.

After a Jushod Commodore 3-point play got the Polar Bears within one at 34-33 in the third, the Royals responded with a 7-0 run, a KG Walton triple followed by a pair of free throws from Braylon Hamilton and Henry to make it 41-33.

But the Polar Bears stayed in it, scoring the final four to make it 41-37 headed to the fourth.

“We fought hard, kept it within striking distance, just didn’t show up tonight. Blake was rushing shots, tried to get something going but it just wasn’t his night. It wasn’t a good officiating crew for us in this type of game. They let a lot go up top and then anything at the rim, they’re calling. If they’re going to let the bumping and riding go up top, they got to call it one way or another. It’s not on the refs though, free throws and KG (Walton) killed us,” Reed said.

A Blake Reed 3-point play made it a one possession game with less than seven minutes remaining, the Polar Bears eventually getting the deficit to one at 45-44 on Payton Gilvin’s putback.

But the Royals kept responding, a Braylon Hamilton triple followed by three more free throws from Walton and their lead rose to nine at 53-44.

Blake Reed hit his first 3-pointer with 3:27 to play, cutting the Polar Bears deficit to four, but were unable to get any closer from there as the Royals hit 10-of-15 free throw attempts in the final frame.

Henry got his 22nd point on a layup in the closing minutes.

He was aware of the talk from the opponent all season. Even used a weather reference with it.

“They talked all year. Sunny and 75 now,” Henry said.

The Polar Bears didn’t shy away from the talk leading into this one, but maybe exerted themselves a little too much in trying to beat a streak from an opponent that’s now beat them 31 straight times dating back to 1999.

“I sold a bunch of tickets for Mason County tonight,” Reed said. “It was a great game. Didn’t make free throws and when the guys who are supposed to make shots don’t make shots can’t win.”

For Kirk and the Royals, it’s his fourth straight district title since his start with the team.

“Give credit to my assistants. The time and commitment from those guys. They knew where to attack gaps, where to find the open floor. Going to enjoy this one tonight. Never take them for granted. They’re all special, you always have a different group of kids so they’re all special in that way. This one does feel good though, but we’ve got more work to do,” Kirk said.

After Henry’s 22-21 night, Nate Mitchell provided 14 points, 10 of them coming in the first half while Walton added 13, coming up big for the Royals off the bench.

“KG’s 13 off the bench was the difference in the ballgame,” Reed said. “KG beat us, he had 13 off the bench. Knew Terrell would get 20, knew Nate would get somewhere around 15. KG beat us. That’s the guy who beat us.”

Now both teams will get back to the drawing board as they’ll await their opponent during Saturday’s 10th Region Tournament draw.

ROYALS 64, POLAR BEARS 54

BRACKEN COUNTY — 15-11-11-17 — 54

MASON COUNTY — 11-19-11-23 — 64

Scoring

Bracken (54) — B. Reed 21, C. Reed 15, Commodore 5, Jefferson 4, Gilvin 4, Reynolds 3, Norton 2

Mason (64) — Henry 22, Mitchell 14, Walton 13, Hamilton 7, Butler 4, Bierley 4

Game Stats

Field Goals: Bracken 21/56, Mason 22/44

3-Pointers: Bracken 2/19, Mason 4/10

Free Throws: Bracken 10/18, Mason 16/24

Rebounds: Bracken 34 (B. Reed 8, C. Reed 8), Mason 33 (Henry 21)

Assists: Bracken 1, Mason 7

Turnovers: Bracken 7, Mason 8

Personal Fouls: Bracken 21, Mason 17

Records: Bracken County 22-9, Mason County 23-5