CARLISLE — The George Rogers Clark Lady Cardinals have been the favorites all season long in the 10th region and they backed it up Monday night.

Even pitched a shutout through the game’s first eight minutes.

The Lady Cardinals left no doubt on Monday night, defeating Pendleton County, 70-33.

One team was making their first region appearance since 2013 while another is in search of their sixth region title in that same span.

The Lady Cardinals were just too much for the LadyCats. GRC caused 32 turnovers from Pendleton, even starting the game on a 35-0 run, 31-0 after the first quarter.

“Very pleased with our first quarter, 31-0 it’s hard to maintain that intensity sometimes. We demand it,” Lady Cards coach Robbie Graham said.

In the opening minutes, the full-court press from Clark proved to be just too much forcing 15 turnovers in the opening frame.

Pendleton showed some life without their head coach Jenna Ohara who was out with an illnes, as they scored 19 points of their own in the second period, GRC going in with a 55-19 halftime lead.

“We were disappointed with the second quarter, gave up 19 points in the second quarter, they were 8-of-12 at the free throw line. That’s just not good defense. We were kind of playing lazy, we were gambling a lot, reaching and trying to block shots instead of sitting down like we did in the first quarter,” Graham said. It’s not always about the scoreboard, it’s about how we’re progressing and getting better every possession, every minute, every quarter every game. Felt like we didn’t get better that second quarter.”

Coach Robbie Graham made the adjustments necessary for GRC and they picked up right where they left off on the offensive end, along with adding more pressure on the defensive side.

The Lady Cards dominated the second half as well, leading them to a 70-33 win.

Ciara Byars led the team in scoring with 26 points and Brianna Byars added 19.

Coming into the game Saniah Thomas led the Pendleton County Lady Cats averaging 16.2 PPG and 10.6 rebounds, but she was held to just three points which came in the fourth quarter.

Cara Stewart would get the All-Tournament team nod for Pendleton, leading the team with 12 points.

Pendleton ends the season with a 17-15 record and have a bright future ahead of them without a senior on the roster.

Clark County is just getting started. They have a semi-final rematch with Bishop Brossart on Friday at 6 p.m., the team that denied them a five-peat last season on their home floor.

“We’ve waited to get to Friday, 365 days we’ve waited. We’re excited, they lost some key players, first year coach has done a great job with them. It’s going to be a physical, competitive game. We’re excited and looking forward to it,” Graham said.

LADY CARDINALS 70, LADYCATS 33

PENDLETON COUNTY – 0-19-6-8 — 33

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK — 31-24-10-5 — 70

Scoring

Pendleton (33) – Stewart 12, Verst 9, L. Ashcraft 7, Thomas 3, Kearstin Mayer 2

GRC (70) — C. Byars 26, B. Byars 19, Goodwin 7, Gay 5, Stamper 3, Garrard 2, Taylor 2, Parker 2, Brock 2, Tabor 1, Miller 1

Game Stats

3-Pointers Made: GRC 5, Pendleton 3

Free Throws: GRC 11/16, Pendleton 8/14

Turnovers: GRC 15, Pendleton 32

Personal Fouls: GRC 17, Pendleton 12

Records: George Rogers Clark 28-2, Pendleton County 17-15