Some may say Harrison County has an argument, but there’s no doubt in my mind the best four teams are left in the 10th Region semifinals that will take place Monday night at Holmes High School (still weird typing that).

George Rogers Clark 31-1, undefeated in the state of Kentucky, enough said. It will take a monumental effort from the other three to knock them off.

But the other three are capable starting with Mason County (24-5), the Royals basically a shoe-in for the No. 2 spot in the region all season long. They’ll get the first crack at the Cardinals on Monday at 6 p.m.

On the other side is the hottest team in the region not named GRC, a Campbell County team that’s won 12 in a row and sitting at 20-10 on the season. This spot is all too familiar for the Camels lately as they’ll try to make their seventh regional final in the last nine years.

Standing in their way is a Bracken County team that seems to set a milestone with each passing win as of late. They enter at 23-9 and already have a win over the Camels, 75-73 back on January 4.

The 23 wins are the most in a season for the program since 1961 when they were coached by Jarvis Parsley.

The first round had a average margin of victory of 26.7 points and if it weren’t for the Polar Bears and Thorobreds double overtime contest, it would have been a lot wider than that.

I fully expect the final three games of this tournament to be tightly contested matchups.

Here’s a look at the matchups Monday night:

MASON COUNTY (24-5) vs GEORGE ROGERS CLARK (31-1), 6 P.M.

It’s the battle of the blue bloods in the 10th and to me and many others, the biggest rivalry in the 10th Region. There’s a total of 26 region titles combined between the two, the Royals with 15 and Cardinals with 11. Go back to the late 60’s when this started and here we are today. Plenty of names to be thrown around in these epic battles, so in the case of leaving someone out, I’ll leave that to your memory and recollection of history.

Mason County is 41-34 all-time in the series dating back to 1967. This is their 22nd meeting in the 10th Region tournament, Mason County 13-8 in the prior 21 games.

Now for the game, the two did not face one another during the regular season like they usually annually do.

The Cardinals have been the favorite all season long in the region and there’s been no reason to think otherwise as we enter Monday. Flaws are hard to find with this team. They lead the state in scoring by over five points per game with 85.2 per contest and are 27th in the state in allowing 53 points per game. The plus 32.2 margin of victory is over 10 points better than anyone else in the state. They’re third in field goal percentage (54.1), 46th in free throw percentage (70.3), 11th in 3-point percentage (40.1) and 17th in rebounds per game (34.5). They have size with Trent Edwards (6-7), Stanley Smothers (6-5), Jerone Morton (6-4) and Tanner Walton (6-3) and lightning quick guards in Aden Slone and Sam Parrish with a deadly 3-point threat in Reshaun Hampton.

They opened up the tournament with a 103-50 victory over Robertson County, scoring the second most points in a single game in 10th Region tournament history.

How will Mason County offset the size disadvantage many have faced this season?

The Royals can match quickness with anybody, often times lately going with four guards and Terrell Henry, who’s very capable of handling the ball and could be considered a guard as well. Henry has been rebounding everything lately, 34 of them in the last two games and while a lot of attention from the opponent goes to him, he still handles his business efficiently scoring 20.9 points per game while hitting 61 percent of his shots from the field. KG Walton and Braylon Hamilton have provided big offensive moments in the last couple of games while Nate Mitchell has been a consistent offensive scoring punch. Mason Butler, Walton and Julius Booker have been the standouts on the defensive end.

Wednesday’s win over Bishop Brossart was a full out offensive effort for the Royals, not one player taking over 10 shots while they had 14 assists on 22 made shots and seven different players enter the scoring column. They’ll need a similar effort on Monday night and then some with all hands on deck.

CAMPBELL COUNTY (20-10) vs BRACKEN COUNTY (23-9), 7:45 P.M.

Monday night will be the 66th meeting between the two, Campbell County 45-20 all-time in the series. The Camels are 3-0 against the Polar Bears in the regional tournament in 2014, ‘17 and ‘21, Campbell County not joining the 10th until the 1995-96 season.

If this one is like the previous two matchups when the two faced off once this season and in last year’s 10th Region quarterfinals, we’re in for another treat in Monday’s nightcap. The Camels survived an upset scare from the Polar Bears in the tournament last year, winning a double-overtime game as the Polar Bears had chances in regulation and the first overtime to win it. The Polar Bears got the upper hand during the regular season in a 75-73 battle that came down to the wire, Blake Reed hitting the game-winner in the closing seconds. Reed went for 38 in that game, hitting 13-of-22 shots from the field. Reed is tied for the state lead with 3.7 3-pointers made per game and as witnessed on Thursday, can knock them down in a hurry when he made five in the first 12 minutes of the game against Harrison County.

The Camels owned the glass in that game with a 41-22 rebounding edge thanks to Eric “Des” Davie’s 35 point, 20 rebound performance, but foul trouble and the Polar Bears turning them over 20 times plagued them in the loss.

This will be a matchup of the Polar Bears speed vs the Camels physicality, can Bracken’s pressure help offset the Camels size and physical nature they bring?

While Blake Reed and Cayden Reed have provided the offensive spark all season, what the supporting cast does will also tell a big story. There’s no questioning the tenacity on defense that the others provide in Austin Norton, Devante Jefferson, Payton Gilvin, Garrett Reynolds and Jushod Commodore, but they’ll need some contributions on the offensive end to come away victorious. They got 19 from the five combined in the first game, Gilvin out with an injury.

Also of note, Camels freshman point guard Garyn Jackson didn’t play in that game, Jackson later inserted into the starting lineup on January 12 against Lloyd Memorial. The Camels are 14-2 since. Add in the team’s leading scorer Aydan Hamilton and perimeter threat Jake Gross, the Camels are rolling at the right time.

Winners head to Tuesday’s championship game at 7 p.m.

Looking forward to three good games over the next two days.