COVINGTON — The cardiac Bears do it again.

Another do-or-die game, another overtime.

And another victory, this time in the 10th Region tournament semifinals, Bracken County topping Campbell County 71-69 to head to their first 10th region final since 1955.

“1955 man. Third year coaching, 1955. This team doesn’t quit, there’s no stopping these guys even when you think they’re down and out, they find a way to make it happen. Whether it’s a win or a really really close loss, they find a way and I’m proud of them,” Polar Bears coach Adam Reed said.

If two All “A” state tournament games and the 10th Region quarterfinals wasn’t enough, Polar Bear fans got their money’s worth yet again, their fourth such overtime game this season. Heck, even go back to last year’s 10th Region quarterfinals and a double overtime game with this same Campbell County team.

How does this keep happening?

“We hear everybody on the outside say we’re too small, we’re not big enough, we can’t battle with the big guys. That encourages us to fight harder and keep attacking and go,” Polar Bear guard Cayden Reed said.

The Polar Bears have no flair for the dramatic.

Cayden Reed hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of regulation to tie it, Jushod Commodore’s putback with 2.2 seconds left in overtime to win it.

Reed hadn’t hit a three all game, but when older brother Blake Reed found him, there was no doubt in his mind what he had to do.

“I didn’t think I was going to get it. I thought Blake was going to shoot it no matter what. He found me, he’s done a great job this year finding people. He’s not forcing as much. We’re a hard team to beat. We battled, on to the finals of the region,” Reed said. “It looked a little left, it went right, I don’t know, I’m excited.”

Then Commodore’s putback, corralling a Blake Reed miss in the air and putting it in for two.

Right place, right time.

“Like always,” Commodore joked. “I didn’t think it was going to bounce my way, I just saw Blake shoot it and thought it was going in. Then I thought they were going to whistle a charge on Blake, didn’t hear a whistle, caught it, put it back in, won the game. I knew I wasn’t going to miss it, game like this, you can’t miss them.”

Down by as much as 13 and looks of losing composure towards the end of the third quarter with a technical foul, a bench warning followed by a double technical, one thing we’ve learned about the Polar Bears this season is to never count them out of a game.

“We give everybody their money’s worth. You think we’re out and we’re not. You think it’s a 10 or 11-point game and think we’ll struggle to get back into it and we don’t,”Adam Reed said. “Some big time moments for some guys tonight. How big was Payton Gilvin tonight? How big was Devante Jefferson tonight? Guys stepped up and came through. Just no quit or stop in these guys.”

Down 10 at half, it was a spark from Devante Jefferson to get them going in the third, scoring their first 12 points out of the break to trim the deficit to 43-37. Jefferson would end with a career-high 22 points.

“Big game, seen guys that weren’t going so I had to step up and get mine. Love this atmosphere. Love big games. Big games get me excited and that’s just all it was,” Jefferson said. “We’ve got no quit, we’re dogs man. We’re the hardest fighting team in the region and I believe that.”

Jefferson hit a layup to get the Polar Bears within one at 47-46, but couldn’t quite get their first lead since the early stages of the game, the technicals coming from that point.

Going into the fourth down 52-48, the Polar Bears went on a 9-0 run to take a 57-52 lead after a Jushod Commodore layup. But the championship pedigree Camels responded with a 9-2 run of their own to take a 61-59 lead after back-to-back Garrett Siry layups with 1:46 to play.

The two traded buckets over the next 1:30, Garyn Jackson’s layup off a Polar Bears turnover giving the Camels a 65-63 lead with 16 seconds remaining.

Another Bracken turnover put Jackson at the line with 8.5 seconds left, hitting 1-of-2 to make it a 3-point game. Blake Reed collected the inbounds pass, drove down the sideline was doubled, a third Camels player coming over to help when he found younger brother Cayden from the elbow extended, draining the triple to get it to overtime.

“The way they guard Blake and Cayden all year. They’re being double teamed, soon as they cross halfcourt if one of them is doubled, the other is being held. To be able to handle themselves as a sophomore and freshman is big time,” Adam Reed said.

Des Davie’s putback gave the Camels a 69-68 edge with less than two minutes remaining in the extra period, Blake Reed tying things up after hitting 1-of-2 from the line with 1:32 to go.

Some missed opportunities followed, then the Polar Bears had the ball with under a minute to play, Payton Gilvin securing an offensive rebound to give them one last chance.

Cayden Reed drove the lane, dished off to Blake Reed who missed a contested layup with Commodore’s follow being the game winner.

“Campbell County I mean they’re a monster. A monster in the 10th Region. You beat Campbell County in the 10th Region tournament that’s saying something,” Adam Reed said.

The Camels had 2.2 seconds remaining, but Aydan Hamilton’s halfcourt shot drew the backboard and nothing else, sending the Polar Bear Nation into a frenzy one more time this season.

Their prize? The No. 1 team in the state in George Rogers Clark on Tuesday for the right to the Sweet 16 and Rupp Arena.

“Now we get to play GRC tomorrow? Gloves off, street fight, let’s see what happens. We’re here. We’re here. It’s hard. Every game is hard for a small school. You’re going to have to grind everything out when you’re a Class A school. Just have to continue to grind and make plays down the stretch and we were able to make the right ones tonight and get the win,” Adam Reed said.

POLAR BEARS 71, CAMELS 69

BRACKEN COUNTY — 10-15-23-18-5 — 71

CAMPBELL COUNTY — 13-22-17-14-3 — 69

Scoring

Bracken (71) — B. Reed 23, Jefferson 22 (career-high), C. Reed 16, Commodore 8, Gilvin 2

Campbell (69) — Davie 21, Gross 16, Hamilton 14, Smith 7, Siry 6, Jackson 3, Hill 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: Bracken 29/56, Campbell 25/62

3-Pointers: Bracken 4/10, Campbell 4/16

Free Throws: Bracken 9/11, Campbell 15/22

Rebounds: Bracken 30, Campbell 27

Turnovers: Bracken 22, Campbell 13

Records: Bracken County 24-9, Campbell County 20-11