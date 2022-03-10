LEXINGTON — It wasn’t pretty, but the cliche saying this time of year is “survive and advance”.

That’s exactly what George Rogers Clark did in the opening round of the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet Sixteen® Basketball Tournament with a 42-35 victory over Corbin.

The Lady Cards turned it over 18 times and shot 34 percent from the field, but outrebounded Corbin 41-25 and held them to 27 percent shooting in the victory.

“Our defensive rebounding kept us where we were thank goodness. That’s kind of what we hang our hat on game in and game out. We were glad that we brought our defense and our rebounding and that’s what travels when shots aren’t falling. Hopefully tomorrow we’ll line that basket up better a little bit and put the ball in the hole,” Lady Cards coach Robbie Graham said.

It was a slow start for both as neither was able to establish much of an offensive rhythm on the evening. Ciara Byars paced GRC with 21 points and eight rebounds while seventh grader Kennedy Stamper had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, listed at 5-foot-0 on the roster.

“I just work really hard and was just ready for this. I knew we were up against some really good people, just try to avoid the noise and work hard,” Stamper said.

The Lady Cards built a 13-10 lead after one and trailed 16-15 in the second before taking a 18-15 lead into halftime.

They locked in defensively for the third, holding Corbin scoreless the first 4:18 of the third while rattling off a 6-0 run for a 24-15 advantage. They’d maintain the nine-point lead headed into the fourth with a 30-21 advantage.

“During that stretch we actually hit a couple shots there and definitely got some stops there on the other end,” Graham said. “Got some turnovers and were able to convert.”

Turnovers continued to mount up for the Lady Cards as their lead was trimmed to three with a Corbin 6-0 run to start the fourth. Four straight from Ciara and then Brianna Byars first two points of the game helped GRC settle back down and they were able to hang on from there.

The win for Graham gets him to 5-0 all-time in the first round of the state tournament.

They’ll now face Sacred Heart in Friday’s quarterfinals at 8:30 p.m.

LADY CARDINALS 42, LADY REDHOUNDS 35

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK — 13-5-12-12 — 42

CORBIN — 10-6-5-14 — 35

Scoring

GRC (42) — C. Byars 21, Stamper 10, Gay 5, Flowers 3, B. Byars 2, Garrard 1

Corbin (35) — Anderson 13, Housely 10, Stewart 8, Walker 2, Stewart 2

Game Stats

Field Goals: GRC 13/38, Corbin 13/48

3-Pointers: GRC 4/11, Corbin 3/15

Free Throws: GRC 12/22, Corbin 6/7

Rebounds: GRC 41, Corbin 25

Assists: GRC 10, Corbin 4

Turnovers: GRC 19, Corbin 11

Personal Fouls: GRC 10, Corbin 18

Records: George Rogers Clark 31-2, Corbin 25-7