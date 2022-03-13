The most dominant girls’ basketball team all season in the state of Kentucky showed why at Rupp Arena this week.

Sacred Heart, entering the tourney as heavy favorites and only two losses to in-state opponents came in overtime, won the Mingua Beef Jerky Girls Sweet Sixteen® Basketball Tournament on Saturday night with a 64-46 victory over Bullitt East.

Bullitt East was one of those two teams to defeat Sacred Heart during the season, the Valkyries 2-1 in regular season meetings, owned the fourth matchup.

Sacred Heart dominated from the start after Bullitt East’s only lead was the opening basket, building a 20-10 first quarter lead that stretched to 38-23 by the half.

The Lady Chargers got within nine in the third, but could get no closer as Sacred Heart repeated as the state champ and now owns the most state titles with six, breaking the tie with three others that have five in Laurel County, Ashland Blazer and Butler.

The Valkyries forced 27 turnovers and held the Lady Chargers to 37 percent shooting from the field while getting four players in double figures led by Reagan Bender with 16. Josie Gilvin had 15 to go with nine rebounds and six assists, Zakiyah Johnson with 12 and Angelina Pelayo with 10.

Bullitt East was led by Gracie Merkle with 24 points and eight rebounds. A total of 69 free throws were shot in the game, the two combining to hit 49 of them.

Sacred Heart finished their season at 36-3, Bullitt East at 33-5.