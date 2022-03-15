With their third head coach in as many playing seasons (2020 season was cancelled), Mason County hopes to have found some stability within the baseball program.

Jason Butler takes over the reigns for Chad Mefford, who resigned in the fall citing health reasons.

Butler may not have extensive coaching experience at the high school level, but he’s determined to bring continuity to the program and help them continue to strive to reach for their goals. He’s already helped with improvements to the field and a batting cage. Now they just need the results on the field.

The Royals finished 12-10 in 2021 that came with a fifth straight 39th District title but yet another agonizing 10th Region tournament quarterfinal loss, their sixth straight opening round loss in the region tournament.

While a district title will be expected once again in Maysville, what they do beyond that is what they’ll look forward to.

Here’s a brief look at the Royals upcoming season:

Butler says the No. 1 goal for the team is putting themselves in the situation to win a district title and qualify for the region tournament is it.

“Yes it’s been a long time since the baseball program has won a regional game so before you reach the ultimate goal of a regional title you must win your first game. I believe the commitment the players have put in in open workouts since October, I think we have depth in pitching and a solid defense to be able to put ourselves in a situation to achieve this goal. Hopefully we will be clicking on cylinders with our pitching, the gloves in the field, and our bats as the post season nears,” Butler said.

They did lose key pitchers Jake Hardeman and Brayden Porter to graduation, the two throwing in 47 of the 123.1 innings reported on the stats report last season. They combined for 50 strikeouts in those innings so it does leave a void to fill.

But with Eli Porter, Landon Scilley, Westin Messer and Jamison Gifford back, it gives them four pitchers to work with that got plenty of experience last season. Add in freshman Cray Fite and the Royals will have five to count on along with Kemper Arrasmith and Cameron Rosel to eat some innings as well.

“Those four getting those in game reps last year on the mound bolds well for each stepping into new roles. Their arms have been conditioned while working in the off season on their own combined with the weight room. They have a really good feel for changing speeds and hitting spots around the plate,” Butler said. “You can never have enough pitching and we as a staff feel like we can run out there on the mound seven guys if needed.”

While pitching looks to be a strength with the depth and experience, hitting will have to improve if they want to reach their goals. The team hit .226 as a whole last season and while they averaged 6.8 runs per game last season, failed to score more than four runs in nearly a third of their games last year.

They lost their top hitter in Asher Braughton to graduation and Brayden Porter also brought some pop to the plate.

With their reps at the plate last season, guys like Carson Pugh, Gifford, Eli Porter, Hunter Thompson and Scilley should see an improved approach at the plate.

“I told the guys when I got the job, I am not looking in the rear view mirror at anything that didn’t go well last season at the plate. With that being said, we have been together with open workouts in the cage/on the field at least 40 times since October. Hoping their commitment in the cage with our staff will pay off. Message to the guys was to keep things simple, don’t overthink things at the plate, see the ball and hit the ball. I think the guys have a good idea of the zone, how to work the count and knowing when to be aggressive in the hitting count,” Butler said.

The Royals open up their season on Wednesday at Rowan County. It’s the start of five straight games on the road before they have their home opener against Harrison County on March 24. The game with the Thorobreds kicks off a six-game homestand before playing Bourbon County in the 2A sectional tournament.

With St. Patrick not fielding a varsity team this year, the 39th District will be seeded and if the Royals can handle business against Augusta and Bracken County during the regular season, would earn a first round bye in the district tournament and automatically qualify for the region tournament. Their two games with Augusta come on April 18 and May 6, and face the Polar Bears on April 5 and May 4.

They have 37 games on the schedule currently, but with rainouts, that number will change throughout the season.

If the bats can come around with an experienced pitching staff, the Royals can be a dangerous team in the 10th.

”I am walking into a great situation as their new head coach. Seems to be a close knit group, want each other to succeed but ultimately want the team and the program to succeed. Most of these kids have played baseball in the offseason with travel ball, receive individual instruction from their respective skill coaches, so the kids are not behind in any certain area and have improved in strength due to our commitment in the weight room,” Butler said. “One of many things I have stressed since taking the job is accountability and a standard that everyone has to commit to in how we do things moving forward. Kids have bought in, they are calling me on off days and want to get in to get some extra work, and that commitment to wanting to get better and succeed has become contagious and hopefully we will see positive results as the season goes on. I think we have a mixture of speed, some pop in the bats, guys that understand the game and fundamentally sound when on the field and I think we have a solid pitching rotation.”