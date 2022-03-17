St. Patrick’s softball team posted a .500 season last year and didn’t have a senior on the roster as they head into 2022.

They have two solid pitchers in Makenna Roush and Caroline McKay and should put out an even more competitive product when their season gets underway on March 21 at Bath County.

”Each one is stronger this year and looking for Makenna to have a very good year,” Lady Saints coach Ronnie Clos said.

Roush pitched 89 innings in 2021 and struck out 118 batters posting a 9-5 record. McKay logged 22 innings and struck out 14, posting a 2-3 record. Roush was also the team’s top producer at the plate, hitting .548 with eight home runs.

Alex Arn (.368 batting average), Emma Gallenstein (.406), Jaclyn Stewart (.342) and Mercedes Hedgecock (.396) also stood out at the plate for the Lady Saints last season as they averaged 7.4 runs per game.

Where improvement needs to come is in the field if they want to compete with Mason County and Bracken County for a district title. They allowed 64 unearned runs in 114.2 innings played last season.

“Our out field defense has to improve. We lost a few girls from last years team but our infield should be okay this year,” Clos said.

The team’s goal is to be competitive as they look to make another trip to the 10th Region tournament.

“We have to improve with each and every game and we have several young girls coming out this year and they have to come up big for our team,” Clos said.

April 4 and 5 will be big dates for them as they face Mason County and Bracken County on back-to-back days. They’ll get Mason County again on May 12 and Bracken County on May 20.