VANCEBURG — It’s been a complete buy in all-around for the Lewis County softball team.

From the school board to the community to the coaches and players, they’re all in for the Lady Lions.

The team is rewarding everyone for their product on the field with their sparkling new softball field too.

The Lady Lions broke in their new facility on Monday with a 16-1 victory over Manchester (OH) on Monday and then followed it up with a 10-0 victory over Bracken County on Tuesday.

The team is showing no signs of a letdown early on after a state semifinal appearance last season and the program’s first ever 16th Region title.

Emily Cole is dazzling in the circle, striking out 42 batters in the first 17 innings of the season and the lineup is showing it’s dangerous 1-9, scoring 34 runs in their first three games.

They look in midseason form as they’re off to a 3-0 start under new coach Chad Case.

“We have spent a lot of time together. Not just on the field, but off the field too,” Case said. “We do this thing it’s called ‘Feed the Lions’, every home game right after school, we meet up and a local restaurant will bring us food and we all eat together. We just hang together and we just grow closer. It has really, really helped us focus on each other and getting to know each other better. Things like the home run chain really have them bonding right now. It’s good to see and it shows on the field. It shows when we do those types of things. And we bring each other together it shows on the field what we’re capable of.

Monday’s home opener was much anticipated, a field in the works for nearly two years now that features seatbacks behind home plate, spacious dugouts, a press box and a field in pristine condition.

“I think we’ve got one of the better fields in this part of the state now. It’s state of the art,” Lewis County Superintendent Jamie Weddington said. “We had two options of either upgrading the old field, but with it being in a flood plane, the board thought it would make better financial sense to build a new one up here instead of upgrading that one. So this is the end result. Last night it was a packed house, the first game, so just excited to be able to provide it for our student-athletes and them to be able to take advantage of it and then it doesn’t hurt when you’re pretty good.”

Come Tuesday Cole picked up right where she left off in the circle, striking out the first nine batters she faced until a slap single to second base was the Lady Bears lone hit of the game. That was her lone blemish of the game, only allowing three batters to put the ball in play. She finished with 15 strikeouts, the one hit allowed and has given up just one run in the first 17 innings of the season.

“Early on in the season the main focus is probably really hitting the strike zone and not issuing walks out there. With Kelsi back there behind the plate she’s really helped me focus and keep my nerves down so I can hit my spots when I need to,” Cole said. “Changing speeds today seemed to be going pretty well. I like to keep the hitters off balance.”

Three-run homeruns from Kayla Sullivan and Cole did most of the damage at the plate as they collected 10 hits and took advantage of five Bracken errors.

The two even got to don the “homerun chain” after their shots, Sullivan’s a no-doubter over the left field fence, Cole going opposite field to right center to put an end to the game in the sixth via run-rule.

“We see a lot of college teams have the home run chain or whatever. So whenever we hit a home run, we pass it along. It’s kind of like motivation. You want that big hit so it’s pretty cool,” Cole said.

Sullivan is seeing everything at the plate, 9-for-11 in the first three games as the lead-off hitter.

“I’m hitting a lot of different pitches this year. My past years I wasn’t very good at hitting outside pitches. This year is off to a much better start,” Sullivan said.

Bracken County could have made things tighter, at least on the defensive side, but the five errors by the Lady Bears did Ella Johnson no favors in the circle. Johnson threw strikes, striking out seven and walking just two, but the miscues were too much to overcome.

“I’d go to battle with any team, anywhere with Ella in that circle. The fact is we should have come into that sixth inning 2-0, but we kicked the ball around, gave up three unearned in one inning. Not taking anything away from Lewis County, they didn’t make the Final Four of the state by luck, that’s a good team over there. But, the fact is, we should have been with them 2-0 in the sixth inning if we do our job. They were basic balls, basic plays and if we don’t start making them we’re going to see some changes,” Lady Bears coach Tony Green said.

With just one run the first two games, it’s very early in the season for Bracken as they look to regroup on Wednesday when they host Ripley. It’s the middle of a busy week as they’ll play six days in a row with Dayton on Thursday, Mason County on Friday and Robertson County on Saturday.

“We just have to continue to grind and work on it. We’ve got a team where we can play with anybody if we hit the ball. That kind of hurt us last year. It’s early, I’m optimistic with these girls and wouldn’t pick another team in the state to go to battle with,” Green said.

Lewis County returns to action on Saturday when they play in the Harrison County Triangle, facing Rockcastle at 11:30 a.m. followed with the host Fillies at 1:30 p.m.

LADY LIONS 10, LADY BEARS 0 (6 INNINGS)

BRACKEN COUNTY — 000-000-x — 0-1-5

LEWIS COUNTY — 103-303-x — 10-9-0

2B — Cole

HR — Sullivan, Cole

RBI — Weddington, Cole 4, Puente, Sullivan 3

WP — Cole. LP — Johnson.

Records: Bracken County 0-2, Lewis County 3-0