For the third time in three seasons, Mason County’s girls basketball team will have a new head coach on the sidelines.

Kevin Bundy informed the school on Friday that he was retiring from coaching after spending last season with the Lady Royals.

“Coach Kevin Bundy has informed the Athletic Directors and administration at Mason County High School that he will retire from coaching. A search for the next girls basketball coach at Mason County High School will begin immediately,” the school’s athletic department released Friday afternoon.

Bundy guided the Lady Royals to a 18-10 record and won the 39th District tournament before losing to Montgomery County in the 10th Region tournament semifinals.

He took over for Brad Cox after Cox led the Lady Royals for five seasons before resigning from the position and taking the Fleming County girls job.

Bundy spent the prior five seasons at Bishop Brossart, where he compiled a 95-52 record and guided the Lady ‘Stangs to their first 10th Region title in 20 years when they won the 10th in 2021. He also led Brossart to three straight 10th Region All “A” titles from 2019-21 and a 37th District championship in ‘21.

The Lady Royals 18 wins were their most since the 2018-19 season and won a region tournament game for the first time since that season.

They graduate four seniors, but do return five of their top eight in the rotation that played in at least 25 games this past season.

The coaching search will begin immediately, the athletic department stated.

Comments from both the athletic department and Bundy will be updated in the story when they’re available.