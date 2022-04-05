Mason County’s Evan Smith is the lone returnee to the Royals tennis team. Smith is featured as the Royals No. 1 singles player. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Mason County’s Bailey Boone is teamed up with Emily Wood with the Lady Royals doubles pair having region title aspirations. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

The Mason County girls’ tennis team has some depth, desire and have accounted for a lot of dubs early on in the season.

The Lady Royals are off to a 9-2 start to the 2022 season with having already played a pretty competitive schedule.

Tori Lavinder is featured as the No. 1 singles player, Emily Wood and Bailey Boone as the No. 1 doubles team.

The three have region title aspirations and early results show potential for them.

Lavinder has really grown as a player after last season and coach Clay Boone has definitely seen a difference.

“She’s really improved her serve. Her groundstrokes have always been impressive and she can really put a ball away,” Boone said.

Wood and Boone are looking to build off last season’s tight loss in the region quarterfinals, just coming up short of qualifying for the state tournament.

“They complement each other really well. Emily is good at the net, Bailey is good on both sides of the ball and hits a heavier ball than a lot of other players in the region,” Boone said.

The three are ranked in the top four of the region which would give them a state tourney birth if they can get to the region tournament semifinals. They’re not satisfied with just getting there though.

Claire McGuire and Braelyn Crowe are currently the No. 2 in doubles, Katherine Parker the No. 2 in singles and Lainey Forsythe the No. 3 singles player. If the Lady Royals can get all the pieces to fit together by the end of May, they could be looking at another team regional title after winning back-to-back titles in 2017 and ‘18.

“End of the season we’re hopeful to be right there in the finals,” Boone said. “A lot depends on our No. 2 doubles team and Lainie Forsythe has done an incredible job in our No. 3 singles position. She’s only lost one match in that position and is our backboard. She keeps everything in play and doesn’t beat herself.”

If they are to get to the top in the 10th, Boone will point back to this early part of the season stretch.

“We’ve played against a lot of competition that has made the state tournament and every match has been competitive. A lot of tight matches. With the girls at 9-2 and their schedule, their ranked No. 24 in the state right now in the UTR rankings,” Boone said. “They’re playing good tennis, but we have to get some more practice in to work on serves and volleys.”

It doesn’t end with those seven either. The Lady Royals have some depth with 13 players on the varsity roster. Some like Aubrey Pfeffer are making their push to be in matches on gameday, Pfeffer undefeated in exhibition play. Pfeffer is one of four middle schoolers on the team with just two seniors in Wood and Parker.

The tests throughout the season will continue, still having Scott County, George Rogers Clark, East Carter, Bourbon County and Montgomery County on the schedule.

As for the Royals tennis team, they’re still a work in progress, sitting at 2-8 as a team on the season. It’s a young team with only one returnee from last year’s region runner-up team with Evan Smith as their No. 1 singles player.

“Lost a lot to graduation and had a player decide not to play. Just one of those years. We’re building up, just guys that aren’t ready for varsity yet. The goal is to keep the ball on the court and get better every match,” Boone said.

Mason County returns to the court on Thursday when they host Augusta and St. Patrick at the Maysville Rec Park.

The 10th Region tournament starts May 20 at Campbell County.