Mason County’s Delana Rigg delivers to home plate during the first inning of the Lady Royals game with Lewis County. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Mason County’s Kenzie Gulley receives a throw from home trying to tag out Sarah Paige Weddington attempting to steal second base. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

VANCEBURG — The Lewis County softball team continues to roll in convincing fashion.

On Thursday it was their seventh run-rule victory of the season in their 10-0 start, topping Mason County 13-1 in five innings.

The Lady Lions used a nine-run barrage in the fourth inning to pull away from an improving Lady Royals team.

Emily Cole was her usual self in the circle, allowing just two hits while striking out 13. The lone run allowed was unearned when Lady Royals leadoff hitter Kenzie Gulley struck out, but made it to first on a passed ball, stole second, third and raced home on the errant throw to try and get her at third.

Lewis County’s bats did the rest. Kayla Sullivan nearly hit for the cycle, collecting a no-doubt homerun to start the fourth that cleared the scoreboard in left center, later following up in the inning with a two-run triple after starting the game off with a double.

Sarah Paige Weddington got her first homerun of the season in an opposite field shot to right, driving two in during the enormous fourth.

“Took us a couple innings to really get going, but of course Kayla delivering as always and how about Sarah?,” Lady Lions coach Chad Case said. “Very excited about Sarah’s homerun. Sarah has been on fire for us all season long. We moved her over to first base and she has fit right in there and that kid is going to be really huge for us this season.”

They got some production towards the bottom of the lineup too, Cheyenne D’Souza collecting two hits on the night with a double and two-run single.

“Cheyenne is a kid that has came to me for the past two weeks and was like Coach, ‘Can I come out to your place and get some extra swings in’ and you can see that it’s paying off for her. You can see her body language and everything about her is different than it was last season. So we’re very proud of her too,” Case said.

The Lady Royals made it a competitive game for three and a half innings as they’re still working their way up. They threw out seventh grader Delana Rigg in the circle, minimizing damage through three innings in allowing just two earned runs.

“Just asking our pitchers to throw strikes and let the defense make the plays behind you. We’ve been doing that the last two or three games and our pitching has got a lot better. Our ERA might not show it, but I want less walks by our pitchers. If they hit it, we’ll take that,” Lady Royals coach Brian Littleton said.

But the fourth came, Rigg lost some control walking three and hitting a batter and the Lady Lions took advantage.

Mason County’s two hits came from a Reese Hardeman double in the fourth to set up runners on second and third, but Cole got a strikeout to end the threat.

Gulley came through with a double in the fifth, but Cole silenced the threat with another strikeout to follow to end the game.

Mason County dropped to 3-9, ending a two-game winning streak looking to get back on the winning end on Friday when they play at Bishop Brossart.

“We’ve probably played four of the top five teams in the 16th Region. We’ve started our season out with a very tough schedule. Is it making us better? I like to think so. I thought we made some good cuts tonight against a Division I pitcher. Got a couple hits, was happy with our cuts,” Littleton said. “We were ready to swing the bat, took good cuts on her fastball, but her changeup is something else and something we need to work on.”

The Lady Lions 10-0 start should get some tests over the course of the next three weeks. Their scheduled to play 17 games starting on Friday to April 29. It starts with a state tournament rematch from last season with Wolfe County coming to town.

“We got some really good competition coming up. Wolfe County went to the state tournament last year. Next week we get Boyd County. So we wanted to really get this game in today because the weather is looking really bad and our schedule is looking to where there’s really no place to put anybody in there if we get rained out. So wanted to get this one in, but we’ve got a tough stretch coming up with some really good ballclubs,” Case said.

LADY LIONS 13, LADY ROYALS 1 (5 INNINGS)

MASON COUNTY — 100-00x-x — 1-2-2

LEWIS COUNTY — 310-9xx-x — 13-11-2

2B — (MC) Hardeman, Gulley (LC) Sullivan, Cole, Tackett, D’Souza

3B — (LC) Sullivan

HR — (LC) Sullivan, Weddington

R — (MC) Gulley (LC) Sullivan 4, Weddington 2, Puente, Sparks 2, Johnson, D’Souza, Case, Willis

RBI — (LC) Cole, Tackett, Puente, Sullivan 3, D’Souza 2, Weddington 2

WP — Cole. LP — Rigg.

Records: Mason County 3-9, Lewis County 10-0