(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, April 16

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

NBC — AMA Supercross: Round 14, Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

6 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

8 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)

BOXING

7 p.m.

SHO — WBA Showtime Championship Main Card: Radzhab Butaev vs. Eimantas Stanionis (Welterweights), Arlington, Texas

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA

SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt

COLLEGE BOWLING

8 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Championship: TBD, Final, Columbus, Ohio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Miami Spring Game: From Miami Gardens, Fla.

BTN — Ohio St. Spring Game: From Columbus, Ohio

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia Spring Game: From Athens, Ga.

2 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest Spring Game: From Winston-Salem, N.C.

BTN — Michigan St. Spring Game: From East Lansing, Mich.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. Spring Game: From Corvallis, Ore.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech Spring Game: From Blacksburg, Va.

6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke Spring Game: From Durham, N.C.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — NCAA Championships: Final, Fort Worth, Texas

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Boston U. at Loyola (Md.)

ESPNU — Rutgers at Michigan

4 p.m.

BTN — Ohio St. at Maryland

ESPNU — Syracuse at North Carolina

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Penn St. at Johns Hopkins

8 p.m.

ACCN — Quinnipiac at Virginia

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at LSU

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Tennessee

2:30 p.m.

CBSSN — St. John’s at DePaul

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Washington

SECN — Mississippi St. at Alabama

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Georgia at Missouri

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Kentucky at Arkansas

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Third Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The LOTTE Championship, Final Round, Hoakalei Country Club, Ewa Beach, Hawaii

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad (Welterweights), Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Arizona at NY Mets

4 p.m.

FS1 — Atlanta at San Diego

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Milwaukee OR Chicago Cubs at Colorado (8 p.m.)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at LA Dodgers OR Houston at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

1:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Utah at Dallas, Game 1

3:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at Memphis, Game 1

6 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Philadelphia, Game 1

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference First Round: Denver at Golden State, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

NHLN — Pittsburgh at Boston

3 p.m.

ABC — Minnesota at St. Louis

7 p.m.

NHLN — Toronto at Ottawa

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup: Montpellier at Harlequins (Taped)

9 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Austin at Dallas

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m.

CNBC — Premier League: Brentford at Watford

USA — Premier League: Norwich City at Manchester United

10 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Inter Miami CF at Seattle

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Semifinals; Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers: U.S. vs. Ukraine, Poland vs. Romania, Spain vs. Netherlands, Czech Republic vs. Britain

5:30 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.

CNBC — USATF: The Golden Games at the Mt. SAC Relays, Walnut, Calif.

USFL FOOTBALL

7:30 p.m.

FOX — New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.

NBC — New Jersey vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Athletes Unlimited: Team Drews vs. Team De La Cruz, Dallas

Sunday, April 17

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

CBSSN — World of Outlaws: The NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars, Thunderbowl Speedway, Tulane, Calif. (Taped)

7 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Food City Dirt Race, Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt, Bristol, Tenn.

BOWLING

6 p.m.

FS1 — PBA Playoffs: Round of 16, Lake Wales, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Florida at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Finals, Greystone Golf and Country Club, Birmingham, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Ohio St.

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Colorado

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11 a.m.

ESPNU — Princeton at Yale

12 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Louisville

2 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Arkansas

4 p.m.

SECN — Texas A&M at Tennessee

CYCLING

9 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Paris-Roubaix, Compiêne to Roubaix, 159.6 miles, Paris

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.

NBC — ISU: World Figure Skating Championships, Montpellier, France (Taped)

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Heritage, Final Round, Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, S.C.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: First Round, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa, Austin, Texas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Baltimore OR Minnesota at Boston (1:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Cincinnati at LA Dodgers

7 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at San Diego

ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Diego (Kay-Rod Cast)

NBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: TBD at Miami, Game 1

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn at Boston, Game 1

6:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: Chicago at Milwaukee, Game 1

9 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: TBD at Phoenix, Game 1

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPNU — G League Final: Delaware at Rio Grande Valley, Championship, Game 3 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ESPN — Florida at Detroit

6 p.m.

NHLN — St. Louis at Nashville

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 & Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup: Racing 92 at Stade Francais (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:15 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United

4 p.m.

ESPN — MLS: Sporting KC at LA FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL Challenge Cup Group Stage: Angel City FC at OL Reign, Group B

SPEED SKATING

7 a.m.

CNBC — ISU: World Speed Skating Championships, Montreal, Canada (Taped)

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Doubles Final

8:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Monte Carlo-ATP Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Barcelona-ATP, Belgrade-ATP, Stuttgart-WTA, Istanbul-WTA Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

NBC — Houston vs. Michigan, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

USA — Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

8 p.m.

FS1 — Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, Birmingham, Ala.