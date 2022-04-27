Bracken County congratulates Joshua Hamilton after his two-run homerun in the third inning on Wednesday against Mason County. (Troy Pugh)

BROOKSVILLE — All it takes is one swing of the bat to completely shift momentum in the game of baseball.

Mason County’s Landon Scilley did just that.

Scilley’s 3-run homerun in the fifth inning helped propel the Royals past Bracken County, 8-2 on Wednesday night in Brooksville.

A 2-1 count and his team needing a timely hit, Scilley took the pitch just over the right centerfield fence with two on and two out to turn a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 advantage.

“I was just trying to not overswing. Everybody knows this is a typically smaller field so they’re always trying to overswing and try to hit home runs. I just tried to put the bat on the ball and it went,” Scilley said.

It was a tight one through six innings before the Royals added five in the seventh on four Polar Bear errors to help ease the Royals nerves and extend their winning streak to 14 straight over the Polar Bears.

“You know, they’re young, we’re young as well. It’s going to be great battles for the next couple years. That was a typical district tournament atmosphere right there and I was glad to bring our kids over here and get a taste of that,” Royals coach Jason Butler said.

Not only the streak, but an important leg up in the 39th District race to the No. 1 seed, the Royals now with two district wins and virtually a chance to clinch that No. 1 seed in a week against the Polar Bears at Mason County.

“We feel like leading up to this game really prepared us for this scenario. We’ve played a really tough schedule the first half of the season and we’re ready for games like these,” Butler said.

Eli Porter allowed just two hits through six innings while striking out 13. He ran into some control issues early with two hit batters, but worked his way out of a couple jams in both the first and fifth innings with multiple runners on.

“I found my fastball early. I felt like I had a little bit more on it, possibly because the rivalry. Just really, really love beating this team,” Porter said. “Then curveball was working pretty well from the jump.”

The lone blemish on the scoreboard allowed by Porter was a two-run homerun by Joshua Hamilton in the third. Hamilton took a 3-0 pitch over the centerfield fence as the Polar Bears drew blood first.

“The fastball that I let them hit the bomb on I mean, 3-0, I had to put something in there. He just had a really good swing on it,” Porter said.

Outside of a single in the first by Thomas Rudd, that’s all the Polar Bears were able to muster up in the hit category on the night. A total of 16 strikeouts didn’t help the cause.

“The one pitch is not what beat us today. The home run was a gamechanger, but we struck out 16 times and that just can’t happen. If we allow one man to beat us on the hill we’re not going to win games,” Polar Bears coach Rob Krift said. “We just got guys that just won’t foul pitchers off and compete and take at-bats deep into the count. We swing and miss a lot.”

Stranding four through four and his team down 2-0, Scilley came up with two on and two out. The Royals leading hitter on the season delivered.

“That’s how it works a lot in baseball. Someone commits an error or something like that happens and momentum can just shift completely and change the game offensively and defensively,” Scilley said.

Things remained tight and a rather clean game in the field by both teams turned ugly in the seventh for the Polar Bears. Four errors helped lead to five Mason County runs in the frame to break the game open.

Hank Krift was able to work his way through trouble in the first six innings for the Polar Bears outside of the Scilley shot, but the fielding miscues were too much to overcome in the seventh.

Bracken was a little shorthanded due to Colin Combess’ injury suffered last week in a game against Fleming County, the team’s primary shortstop. It finally caught up to the Polar Bears in the seventh after a couple of heads up fielding plays in getting two runners out at home throughout the game helped keep things tight.

“It’s difficult without him. Obviously, we are limited on our numbers and one injury hurts us especially our shortstop. It takes one away from somewhere where they normally play and puts us with an eighth grader at third base. Thought they handled it well, but puts you in a tough spot,” Krift said.

The loss for Bracken sets up another big contest on Friday at Augusta in another seed game. The Polar Bears will need to get that one to have any hopes at still being able to gather the No. 1 seed and an automatic berth to the 10th Region Tournament in late May.

The Royals finished with 11 hits on the night, Cray Fite, Jamison Gifford and Westin Messer with doubles. Gifford’s double added an insurance run in the seventh.

Connor Butler added two singles, Porter also collecting a pair of singles.

The win gets the Royals their second straight and four in the last five games as they’ve improved to 9-12. They’ll play at Russell on Friday and host Ripley on Monday before hosting the Polar Bears in a game that would essentially punch their ticket into the regional tournament with a win.

Scilley came on in the seventh in relief, adding three strikeouts to the pitching total.

ROYALS 8, POLAR BEARS 2

MASON COUNTY — 000-030-5 — 8-11-0

BRACKEN COUNTY — 002-000-0 — 2-2-5

2B — (MC) Fite, Messer, Gifford

HR — (MC) Scilley (BC) Hamilton

RBI — (MC) Scilley 3, Gifford, Pugh, Butler, Messer

R — (MC) Porter, Horch 2, Scilley, Gifford, Fite, Thomas, Jones (BC) Hamilton, Benedict

WP — Porter. LP — Krift.

Records: Mason County 9-12, Bracken County 9-9