Mason County’s Terrell Henry competes in the first drill of the Royals obstacle course to close out spring practice on Thursday. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

A 100-yard obstacle course ended Mason County’s spring practice sessions on Thursday.

While the theme was to have fun and enjoy their time together on the field, the main accomplishment was reached — to hone in on fundamentals.

They didn’t have much of a choice with late arriving equipment and unable to go full pads, but Royals second year coach Joseph Wynn saw the eight practices over the last two weeks as a success.

“Fundamentals. Not much will change with us scheme-wise so it’s nice. I felt like last year we were still playing catch up four weeks into the season, but this year having a spring with offense and defense the main focus was on fundamentals,” Wynn said.

While the scheme won’t change, not much of the personnel will either, the Royals returning the majority of their starting 22 from a 9-4, district championship 2021 season.

Keshaun Thomas, Brady Sanders, Chad and Caden Clark-Roberts, KG Walton and Isaac Marshall are some of the key returning skill players back. They will miss some pieces from the offensive line, but have five guys with varsity experience returning spearheaded by Wyatt Fuller.

The entire defensive backfield and the majority of the linebacking core also returns that is led by Terrell Henry at safety and Trey Walker as his safety mate. Both starting corners in Jonathan Jones and Carson Pugh return along with Brady Sanders, Izley Morales and Carter Sanders at linebacker.

While the defensive line will have some turnover due to graduation, Wynn likes the speed he’ll have up front.

Some missed out due to spring sports with baseball and track and field, but Wynn said they consistently had over 50 players every day participating, some days over 60.

“It was a nice surprise. Spring is always iffy with track and baseball and other sports, but we encourage our guys to play multiple sports. With a wrestling program now too, several of them took that up and think it will help us even more. You can’t simulate district titles or region tournament games in other sports, that brings out a competitive fire with those kids and they learn lessons from that,” Wynn said.

Wynn credits his upperclassmen for recruiting kids to come out and play. It also gave others reps to get accustomed to new positions or give a chance to show what they can do in certain facets of the game.

The team will now hit the newly renovated weight room hard over the next month before they’re able to get on the field again in June. The dead period will follow from late June into early July with the season expected to start with practices right around July 11.

The Royals first game is Augusta 19 vs Newport. They’re not expected to have their first home game of the season until September 23 vs Pendleton County due to installation of the turf field.