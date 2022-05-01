A pair of walk-off losses kept Bracken County from advancing at the All “A” state softball tournament on Saturday at Jack Fisher Park in Owensboro.

But they were right there.

The Lady Bears won their opening game of pool play on Saturday, 5-1 over Highlands Latin. Ella Johnson pitched a complete game 3-hitter, striking out 12 while Whitney Lippert and Maddie Johnson drove in two runs apiece, Gracie Ramsey collecting the lone multi-hit game at the plate and scoring two runs with an RBI.

They followed that game up with a 7-6 loss to Holy Cross (Louisville), tying the game up in the seventh at 6-6 before Holy Cross was able to scratch a run across in the bottom half of the frame for the win. The Lady Bears had nine hits in the game, Maddie Johnson leading the way with two, but two unearned runs hurt their cause.

Bracken jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first, only to see that lead turn into a 4-3 deficit after one.

The two settled in from there, Bracken tying things up at five in the fourth, Holy Cross answering with a run in the bottom half.

They went into the final frame with the same score, Maddie Johnson’s double turning into a little league homerun after an error. A triple followed by a single from Holy Cross was the game winner in the seventh.

Sitting at 1-1, the Lady Bears needed to win their final game against defending All “A” state champ Lyon County in the final game of the day.

After a two-hour rain delay, the two finally hit the field and it was a doozy.

The two were able to score a run apiece in the first, Bracken later taking a 2-1 lead in the fifth on a Ella Johnson single, scoring Gracie Ramsey.

Ella Johnson was cruising in the circle until the bottom of the sixth, a single, stolen base and two groundouts later leading to a Lady Lyons run to tie the game at two.

The seventh started off promising for Bracken after a leadoff single, but Ramsey was caught stealing second and two strikeouts followed mixed in with a walk to end the threat.

Lyon won the game in the seventh on a walk-off homerun to end the Lady Bears tournament.

Bracken outhit Lyon 9-3 in the game. Ella Johnson struck out 10 in the contest and threw 302 pitches in the three games and struck out 29.

Some of the leading hit collectors in the three games were Gracie Ramsey with five, Maddie Johnson, Whitney Lippert and Ella Johnson with three apiece.

It was Bracken County’s first trip to the All “A” state tournament since 2014. They also went 1-2 in that trip.

They’ll return to action on Tuesday when they play at Ripley (OH).