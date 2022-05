Bracken comes up just short at All “A” A pair of walk-off losses kept Bracken County from advancing at the All “A” state softball tournament on Saturday at Jack Fisher Park in Owensboro.

The historic Maysville house has a new purpose There’s just something about walking into a historic home like the Glen Alice.

Honoring those who care for our communities Each May, it is my honor to take a moment to pause and reflect on the tireless work and dedication that our local healthcare teams exhibit every day of the year as they care for our communities.

Kentucky will Bounce Back from Last Year’s Disasters When I visited Mayfield, Kentucky, in mid-December last year, the town was a scene of total devastation. The tornado that ripped through only days prior had wrecked homes, ravaged businesses, and left a stream of broken lives in its wake.

Finding hope and life before death Most of us have wondered about life beyond the grave. Many today are in search of life before the grave. Given what many people traditionally believe about heaven, eternity and life beyond, it would certainly seem very valuable to think about a life beyond. However, what about life here?

FCHS goes big this year with the first-ever downtown prom celebration FLEMINGSBURG — It’s prom season and Fleming County students are in for an exciting change to their usual festivities.

Danger of BESS should not be dismissed Dear editor,