(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, May 7
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Brisbane
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Essendon
2:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Carlton
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
12:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
3:55 p.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
7:30 p.m.
CNBC — AMA Supercross: Final Round, Salt Lake City
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Iowa
2 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College
ESPNU — North Carolina at NC State
5:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi St.
8:30 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Alabama
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 1, Gulf Shores, Ala.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: Manhattan vs. St. Bonaventure, Championship, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Duke at Notre Dame
ESPNU — America East Tournament: UMBC vs. Vermont, Championship, Burlington, Vt.
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, Championship, Washington
8 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Championship, College Park, Md.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Navy vs. Loyola (Md.), Championship, Baltimore
FS2 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Denver, Championship, Denver
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Southern Cal, Championship, Tempe, Ariz.
6 p.m.
ACCN — ACC Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
11:30 a.m.
SECN — Auburn at Tennessee
12 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke
1:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at Georgia
3 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
3:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M
5 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Nebraska
ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford
7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Long Beach St., Championship, Los Angeles
FISHING
9 a.m.
CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The CNSD White Martin Classic, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
12 p.m.
USA — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL West Quarterfinal: Philadelphia at San Diego
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 274 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Phoenix
MLB BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
BALLY — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Houston
6:30 p.m.
BALLY — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at San Francisco
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Seattle OR Washington at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
3:30 p.m.
ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 3
8:30 p.m.
ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 3
NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 3
4:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 3
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 3
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 3
RUGBY (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New England
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Celtic
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion
2:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool
9 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX Qualifier: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at North Carolina, Final
TENNIS
7:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, Madrid-ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final
USFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Connecticut at New York
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Dallas
Sunday, May 8
AUTO RACING
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy
11 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy
2 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.
BOWLING
1 p.m.
FOX — PBA Playoffs: Semifinals, Lake Wales, Fla.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2, Gulf Shores, Ala.
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boston
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Providence, R.I.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Piscataway, N.J.
COLLEGE SOFBTALL
12 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at NC State
SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina
2 p.m.
ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame
ESPNU — Missouri at Alabama
2:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Illinois
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.
5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
4:30 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota
COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.
GOLF
8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 a.m.
NBC — Chicago White Sox at Boston
1:30 p.m.
BALLY — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Oakland at Minnesota
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs
NBA BASKETBALL
3:40 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 4
4:30 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4
7 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4
10 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup: Leinster at Leicester, Quarterfinal (Taped)
3 p.m.
CNBC — European Champions Cup: Sale at Racing 92, Quarterfinal (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City
11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City
2:45 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: TBD, Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
NBC — Houston vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Washington at Minnesota
10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Seattle at Las Vegas