(All times Eastern)

Saturday, May 7

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL Premiership: West Coast at Brisbane

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Hawthorn at Essendon

2:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Adelaide at Carlton

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

12:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Mahindra ROXOR 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

3:55 p.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

7:30 p.m.

CNBC — AMA Supercross: Final Round, Salt Lake City

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Iowa

2 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College

ESPNU — North Carolina at NC State

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Mississippi St.

8:30 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Alabama

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 1, Gulf Shores, Ala.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Elimination Bracket, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Metro Atlantic Tournament: Manhattan vs. St. Bonaventure, Championship, Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Duke at Notre Dame

ESPNU — America East Tournament: UMBC vs. Vermont, Championship, Burlington, Vt.

4:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Georgetown, Championship, Washington

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Championship, College Park, Md.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Navy vs. Loyola (Md.), Championship, Baltimore

FS2 — Big East Tournament: Georgetown vs. Denver, Championship, Denver

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Colorado vs. Southern Cal, Championship, Tempe, Ariz.

6 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Tournament: Boston College vs. North Carolina, Chapel Hill, N.C.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

11:30 a.m.

SECN — Auburn at Tennessee

12 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Duke

1:30 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

3 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Texas A&M

5 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Nebraska

ESPNU — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

PAC-12N — Oregon at Stanford

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Long Beach St., Championship, Los Angeles

FISHING

9 a.m.

CBSSN — Sport Fishing Championship: The CNSD White Martin Classic, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Third Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Third Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Second Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

12 p.m.

USA — Kentucky Derby Prep: Preliminary Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — The Kentucky Derby: From Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

4 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL West Quarterfinal: Philadelphia at San Diego

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 274 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Phoenix

MLB BASEBALL

12:30 p.m.

BALLY — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

FS1 — Detroit at Houston

6:30 p.m.

BALLY — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at San Francisco

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Seattle OR Washington at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

3:30 p.m.

ABC — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Milwaukee, Game 3

8:30 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Semifinal: Memphis at Golden State, Game 3

NHL HOCKEY

1 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Florida at Washington, Game 3

4:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Colorado at Nashville, Game 3

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at Pittsburgh, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference First Round: Calgary at Dallas, Game 3

RUGBY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New England

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — SPFL: Heart of Midlothian at Celtic

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Wolverhampton at Chelsea

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion

2:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Liverpool

9 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX Qualifier: Atlético San Luis at Monterrey

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL Challenge Cup: Washington at North Carolina, Final

TENNIS

7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Singles and Doubles Finals, Madrid-ATP Singles and Doubles Semifinals

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final

USFL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

FOX — Tampa Bay vs. Birmingham, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at New York

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Dallas

Sunday, May 8

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Maggiora, Italy

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Maggiora, Italy

2 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The Goodyear 400, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

BOWLING

1 p.m.

FOX — PBA Playoffs: Semifinals, Lake Wales, Fla.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Georgia

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal 2, Gulf Shores, Ala.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s and Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Boston

ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: TBD, Championship, Providence, R.I.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Piscataway, N.J.

COLLEGE SOFBTALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at NC State

SECN — Kentucky at South Carolina

2 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Notre Dame

ESPNU — Missouri at Alabama

2:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Illinois

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — UCLA at Arizona St.

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

4:30 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Minnesota

COLLEGE WATER POLO (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Ann Arbor, Mich.

GOLF

8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Betfred British Masters, Final Round, The Belfry (Brabazon Course), Sutton Coldfield, England

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, Md.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Chicago White Sox at Boston

1:30 p.m.

BALLY — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Houston OR Oakland at Minnesota

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at LA Angels OR St. Louis at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at Chicago Cubs

NBA BASKETBALL

3:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Dallas, Game 4

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at Philadelphia, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina at Boston, Game 4

4:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Minnesota at St. Louis, Game 4

7 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round: Toronto at Tampa Bay, Game 4

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round: Edmonton at Los Angeles, Game 4

RUGBY (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup: Leinster at Leicester, Quarterfinal (Taped)

3 p.m.

CNBC — European Champions Cup: Sale at Racing 92, Quarterfinal (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester City

2:45 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: AC Milan at Hellas Verona

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: LA Galaxy at Austin FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship: TBD, Final, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds, Madrid-ATP Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Rome-ATP Early Rounds

USFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NBC — Houston vs. New Orleans, Birmingham, Ala.

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Washington at Minnesota

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — Seattle at Las Vegas