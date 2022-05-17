District Tournament Baseball/Softball scores 37th District Baseball at Campbell County

Miller’s bat, McKee’s arm gets Panthers to title game MOREHEAD — Fleming County had beaten Bath County twice during the regular season, and as the saying goes “Third Time’s a Charm.”

Five-run 3rd dooms Lions in 63rd FLATWOODS — An elimination game in the 63rd District baseball tournament is never easy to win. Lewis County hung around for six innings against number one seed Raceland before the Rams put the game away late for a 9-4 win Monday night at Russell.

Lady Lions begin first of two title defenses RUSSELL — Lewis County tied another historic mark with a win on Monday, but after a pair of losses to end the regular season, the Lions needed just one victory to start another postseason march.

Lambert shuts down Fleming, Ford provides big hit FLEMINGSBURG — Larry Slone kept a middle schooler in his back pocket.

KYTC: Please watch for mowing crews FLEMINGSBURG — With the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s spring mowing season now underway, motorists should use caution and watch for slow-moving equipment on the region’s roads.

Reds toss no-no, still find way to lose PITTSBURGH — In what’s quickly become a lost season for the Cincinnati Reds, this really was the ultimate misery.

Wells, Cummins inducted into KHSAA Hall of Fame Former Mason County coach and Brooksville two-sport star Albert Cummins were inducted into the KHSAA Hall of Fame during the KHSAA’s ceremony on Sunday.