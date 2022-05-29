Despite graduating nine seniors and losing their starting shortstop in the middle of the season to injury, Campbell County still found a way to win the 10th Region.

The Camels took down George Rogers Clark 5-3 on Saturday in Cynthiana to claim back-to-back 10th Region titles.

It’s the Camels fourth 10th Region title in the last six years.

After Greg Vineyard led the game off with a homerun, GRC responded with three runs in the bottom of the first, Nick Huff fielder’s choice RBI tying things up at one before Huff and Tanner Walton scored on a dropped third strike to make it 3-1.

The Camels, despite being held to two hits, scored two in the fourth to tie it up at three, Jake Gross scoring on a wild pitch, Patrick Schweitzer adding another run with a sac fly RBI.

Two walks, a hit by pitch and another walk made it 4-3 Camels in the sixth, a wild pitch then making it 5-3. Max Lause pitched five scoreless innings in relief to get the win for Campbell County, allowing three hits and walking out six.

Brady Davis didn’t allow a hit in three innings for the Cardinals, but walked four and hit a batter, three of those walks coming in the two-run sixth for the Camels.

GRC outhit the Camels 6-2 in the contest.

Since 2002, the Cardinals and Camels have combined to win nine regional titles, the Cardinals with five, Camels with four. Harrison County owns seven titles in that timeframe, but haven’t won the 10th since 2013.

Campbell County moves on to play Johnson Central in the first round of the KHSAA state tournament on June 3 at University of Kentucky’s Proud Park at 8:30 p.m.

The Camels are still without Aydan Hamilton, the junior University of Kentucky commit hasn’t played since April 26 due to an injury. Hamilton was hitting .490 and was the team’s primary shortstop.

CAMELS 5, CARDINALS 3

CAMPBELL COUNTY — 100-202-0 — 5-2-0

GEORGE ROGERS CLARK — 300-000-0 — 3-6-0

2B — (GRC) Walton

HR — (CC) Vineyard

RBI — (CC) Vineyard, Schweitzer, Kramer (GRC) Huff, Spicer 2

R — (CC) Vineyard, Gross, Riley, Fowler, n/a (GRC) Davis, Huff, Walton

WP — Lause. LP — Davis.

Records: Campbell County 23-10, George Rogers Clark 21-14