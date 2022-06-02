For the first time since the boys’ track and field program returned to the school in 2015, Augusta has earned a state medal.

The Panthers 4×800 relay team accomplished the feat on Thursday, placing sixth in the relay event at the KHSAA Class A state track and field championships in Lexington.

The relay team consisted of Matt Jones, Bryant Curtis, Conner Snapp and Mike Jones, running in a time of 8:40.65. They came into the event seeded fifth based off their region runner-up time of 8:35.59 and pretty much held their ground from that point.

Bishop Brossart was the state champ with a time of 8:26.39.

The Panthers were involved in five other events at the state meet throughout the day.

Matt Jones finished 14th in the 3,200 meters in a time of 10:40.42.

Conner Snapp finished 17th in the 800 meters in a time of 2:10.00.

Bryant Curtis finished 20th in the 3,200 meters in a time of 11:00.73.

Braylie Curtis, finished 21st in the 3,200 meters in a time of 14:25.43 after earning a podium appearance with an eighth place finish last year and finished 21st in the 1,600 meters in a time of 6:10.70.

Bracken County had two participants in the meet, Payton Gilvin competing in the throwing events, finishing 10th in the discus with a top throw of 122-feet, seven-inches and 18th in the shot put with a top throw of 38-feet, 11-inches.

Gineva Riley competed in the pole vault, failing to clear the initial height of six-feet, six-inches.