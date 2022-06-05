Fillies top Lady Lions in epic thriller LEXINGTON —It looked as if Friday night’s game KHSAA state softball tournament game between Lewis County and Harrison County was never going to end.

It’s inflation, stupid When the draft Supreme Court opinion overturning the constitutional right to an abortion was leaked to the media last month, it tore through Washington, D.C. with the force of a category five hurricane. The draft set off a mad scramble to pronounce the dynamic of the congressional midterm election had been irrevocably altered and the Republican wave momentum blunted.

New president begins tenure at MCTC Wednesday, June 1, marked the first official day in office for Laura McCullough, Ed.D as the new president and CEO of Maysville Community and Technical College.

River Royalty The American Countess docked in Maysville on Friday where passengers toured the city and visited local shops and restaurants.

Columbus art district offers weekend get-away At just over a two-hour drive from here, Columbus, Ohio, is a comfortable distance for a day or weekend trip. Of its many neighborhoods, my husband and I have enjoyed a few.

Sapp named MRMC Mercy Award winner Meadowview Regional Medical Center recently announced that Sherri Sapp, RN, has been recognized as the facility’s 2022 Mercy Award winner.

Sometimes Even Spell Check Gets It Worng Rod and I were enjoying a cappuccino at the Parc Cafe the other day when I noticed a copy of “Sacred Architecture” in the magazine rack. Transposing letters is a habit of mine which I use to amuse and annoy family and friends.