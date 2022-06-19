Matt Epperson (left) and Jeremy Martin (right) win the Commonwealth Cup for the second consecutive year. (Evan Dennison, The Ledger Independent)

Jeremy Martin and Matt Epperson are back-to-back winners of the Commonwealth Cup at Laurel Oaks Golf Course.

The pair shot a 126 in the 36-hole tournament, good for 18-under-par in a tourney that featured holes 1-6 best ball, 7-12 scramble and 13-18 alternate shot.

Martin and Epperson shot a 64 on Saturday to get them in prime position, tied with three others headed into the final round. They fired a 62 on Sunday to separate from the group, going out in 30 on the front nine and 32 coming in on the back.

“We just did what we’re supposed to. Hit fairways and greens, no trouble. We had no trouble or stress today and that makes things a lot easier. Just make some putts and then you got it. That’s pretty much what we did just hit where you’re supposed to,” Epperson said.

Windy conditions caused scores to be a little higher on Saturday, but a picture perfect Sunday set up scores to go lower. The pair made eagle on No. 2 to jumpstart their day and following their lone bogey of the day on No. 3, birdied five of their next six holes to start creating some separation.

Matthew Mahle and Cooper Collins got within one on the back nine to make things interesting, but couldn’t capitalize on No. 17, considered a birdie hole for the par 5, closing with the second best round of the day for a 63 and two shots off the lead for a 36-hole score of 128.

Logan Liles and Cameron Ruckel finished third with a 130, the two headed into the final round tied for the lead and shooting a 66 on Sunday.

Tyler Lippert and Chandler Clark were three off the lead heading into the final round and shot a 64, posting the third best score of the day in the championship flight and finishing fourth with a 131.

Epperson’s run of solid golf continues, the former Morehead State golfer recently finishing in the top 10 of the Kentucky Amatuer at Indian Hills in Bowling Green this past week.

“Yeah, I had a good week. Last day was a little rough to start out, but I ended up there tied for second one day. I was getting hot and then a little slow play on the back nine, had a driveable par four, had a bit of a wait and just kind of lost rhythm but I’m happy with my top 10,” Epperson said.

Martin said he’ll enjoy this one again, then hit the real world on Monday, which is still at a golf course as the golf pro at Cherry Blossom in Georgetown. He also serves as the Scott County High School golf coach and played at Northern Kentucky University.

“I’ll be there about 9:30,” Martin said.

Martin credited the duo’s games being a somewhat mirror image in helping them repeat.

“Our games are pretty similar. We both hit it really well and we just we kept hitting it close. We had a few things kind of go our way today and we capitalized on that. We did well today,” Martin said.

Cash prizes were awarded for the top three in each of the six flights.

In the first flight, Jackson Frame and Ty DeBonis took home first with a 36-hole score of 134. Matthew Grayson and Randy Ross and Justin Lang and Patrick Oakley tied for second with 136’s.

In the second flight, Matt Logan and Rupert Wilhoit won with a score of 136. Jordan and Logan Hughes and Dave Halcomb and Nicholas Chabot took home second with 139’s.

In the third flight, Michael Sutton and Ryan Hundley won with a 141. Ryne Clark and Trent Weiss finished second with a 142, A.J. Hamilton and Jordan McCann in third with a 144.

In the fourth flight, Jesse Hunt and Chris Justice took home top honors with a 149, David Francis and Jesse Mullins in second with a 151, Logan Brown and Ethan White in third with a 153.

In the fifth flight, Daren Wood and Tony Ring defeated Ken Roseberry and Henry Roseberry in a playoff, the two pairs deadlocked at 157 after 36 holes. Ben Smith and Caleb Sudlow finished third with a 158.

Jake O’Mara and Patrick Oakley won the top flight of the Par 3 contest on Friday to kick the weekend festivities off.

Prior to the start of the Par 3 contest, the Commonwealth Cup awarded a $500 scholarship to an area high school golfer this year based off academics, athletics and community involvement. Lewis County’s Logan Liles was the recipient. Liles is headed to Morehead State in the fall to continue his academic and athletic career, playing for the Eagles golf team.

Another solid turnout it was in the third year of the Commonwealth Cup, 76 teams competing in the 36-hole tournament. The field was solid, filled with many former and current Division I and NAIA golfers.

“I’d say 2020 is probably the strongest field, but this one was definitely right there,” Tyler Lippert said. “Just a notch below it, if that. But you know, as long as we’re getting the best players we’ll continue to do this and keep going up from here.”

Tyler Lippert and Jake O’Mara head the direction of the tournament, opening things up months in advance for sign-ups that fill up quick and take up a lot of time for preparation.

“It was a great week. The course was in great condition, weather was really good. Congratulations to Logan. Obviously he’s an outstanding kid and he’s got a bright future there,” Lippert said. “I think it was another successful year and hopefully another one starting in 2023. The planning will probably begin on Monday.”