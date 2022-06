Throwback Thursday Youth golf instructors Don and Rose Berry with young golfers Kacey Carver, Erica Swisher and Erin Day. (Submitted by Ron Bailey)

Lincoln names Dean’s List student Haley White of Maysville, was recognized for high academic performance during the spring semester at Lincoln Memorial University and was placed on Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

Communities plan Fourth of July celebrations Independence Day is just around the corner and communities in the area are gearing up to celebrate the day with many events.

Beshear, local officials break ground in Augusta Distillery On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined officials in Augusta and leaders from Augusta Distillery LLC to break ground on a new $23 million distillery that will create at least 14 full-time jobs for Kentuckians.

Shelter Dogs of the Week This week’s shelter dogs are completely different and yet both are as sweet as can be.

The Amish Cook Here the birds are singing. I wonder if they too are glad for a break from the muggy hot climate on this early morning? I know I am. Without the heat, though, there would not be those bumper crops from the garden or even swimming days in the pond. Yeah, we’ll take it all as it comes, and when autumn rolls around we’ll heave a little sigh of relief.

KTCCCA releases All-State teams The Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association have released their All-state teams for the 2022 track and field season.