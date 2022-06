Chippeways winners 1935 — Harold Oldham, Richmond, KY

Liles claims Chippeways title Logan Liles has made a name for himself around the area with his play on the course in high school. Now that he’s graduated, he’s continuing to do so.

Maysville Rotary Club beautifies downtown Maysville The Maysville Rotary Club did its part to help beautify the downtown area by planting an assortment of bushes and perennials on Thursday, June 23, that should last for years to come.

Animals are gifts “Now the LORD God had formed out of the ground all the wild animals and all the birds in the sky. He brought them to the man to see what he would name them; and whatever the man called each living creature, that was its name.” Genesis 2:19

Clooney’s next act: Restoring historic AME church in Augusta He was a news anchor, variety TV show star, AMC movie host, college professor, newspaper columnist, actor, activist and author.