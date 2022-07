Appreciating the sacrifices made at Gettysburg A paved path stretches into the woods behind the museum and visitor center at Gettysburg National Military Park in Pennsylvania. It’s shaded with trees and lined with wildflowers and markers pointing the way to Soldiers’ National Cemetery, Meade’s Headquarters, monuments and other significant sites located throughout the 6,000-acre grounds.

Tollesboro Lions Club planning event to honor special member The Tollesboro Lions Club is planning an event to honor one of their own, Sunday, July 17 at the Tollesboro Lions Club Fairgrounds.

Celebrating Independence Day This Independence Day gave us all a chance to reflect on our country and take pride in our nation’s enduring principles. 246 years ago, the Declaration of Independence was ratified by exemplary visionaries who dared to initiate the most grand experiment of self-governance in human history by creating a new form of government. It is constrained by the recognition of God-given inalienable rights; which the government may not take away nor infringe upon, but must protect.

Tollesboro Lions Club announces Grand Marshall The Tollesboro Lions Club would like to announce that Clinton Applegate has been named as the 2022 Tollesboro Lions Club fair parade Grand Marshall.

Robertson County District Court July 1, Judge Jay Delaney Presiding:

Lewis County District Court June 28, Judge Paul E. Craft Presiding:

Mason County Men’s Club welcomes guest speakers The Mason County Men’s Club met Wednesday, June 8, at 9 a.m. at the French Quarter Inn in Maysville for its regular June meeting with 24 members and one guest present (in addition to our Guest Speakers).