Mason County and University of Kentucky alum Sarah Fite finished fourth at the 26th Kentucky Women’s Open played at Bellefonte Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.

Fite’s 36-hole score of 147 was good for seven-over-par and five shots off champion Ke’Asha Phillips from Owensboro.

Fite shot a 73 on Monday, putting herself in a tie for third after 18 holes and followed it up with a 74 on Tuesday.

Her Monday round consisted of four bogeys, a birdie and 13 pars, Tuesday’s round had six bogeys, two birdies and 10 pars.

Fite just closed out her UK career in the spring, competing in 17 events throughout her college career that came with a 76.9 stroke average and finishing in the top ten twice, once at the Minnesota Invitational during her junior season and the other at the MSU Greenbrier Invitational during her sophomore season.

Prior to UK, Fite was the 2016 KHSAA state champion and named the 2016 Kentucky Player of the Year and Golf House Kentucky Junior Girls Player of the Year. Fite is the only girls’ golfer from Mason County to ever win the state title. She was named to the All-State team in her sophomore, junior and senior seasons.

FITE AND FRODGE WIN LADIES TWO-DAY SCRAMBLE AT LAUREL OAKS

Fite and former Lady Royal teammate Jordan Frodge won the Ladies Two-Day Scramble at Laurel Oaks over the weekend.

The duo shot a 36-hole score of 121, winning by nine strokes over Amanda Brown and Laura Schild. Fite and Frodge shot a 62 on Saturday and a 59 on Sunday.

Kelly Conner and Libby Moses were third at 10-under-par.