GOLF
The 30th edition of the Laurel Oaks Classic tees off this weekend at Laurel Oaks Golf Course.
The individual, 36-hole stroke play tournament gets play underway on Saturday and will be flighted for Sunday’s second round.
Festivities kick off Friday night with a shootout, Saturday will have a skins game for all players with the evening featuring a championship flight calcutta and fixed calcutta for all other flights.
Sign-ups are still open, call 606-759-5011 to sign up. The deadline is Thursday evening with tee times posted on Friday.
Cost to play is $100 for members and $120 for non-members. The 2006 champion Bill O’Mara will be honored.
Corey Richmond is the defending champ and also won in 2019.
Here is the list of past champions:
YEAR; WINNER
1993 — Larry Slone
1994 — Robert Walton
1995 — Andy Plummer
1996 — Harold Wallace
1997 — Mark Moore
1998 — Mark Moore
1999 — Deron Feldhaus
2000 — Deron Feldhaus
2001 — Harold Wallace
2002 — Greg Weddington
2003 — Steve Conley
2004 — Eric Frischette
2005 — Harold Wallace
2006 — Bill O’Mara
2007 — Shawn Armstrong
2008 — Shawn Armstrong
2009 — Deron Feldhaus
2010 — Matt Malott
2011 — Matthew Grayson
2012 — Deron Feldhaus
2013 — Matt Malott
2014 — Mark Moore
2015 — Eric Schumacher
2016 — Dagan Abdon
2017 — Troy Grooms
2018 — Bobby Kearney
2019 — Corey Richmond
2020 — Craig Horton
2021 — Corey Richmond