The 30th edition of the Laurel Oaks Classic tees off this weekend at Laurel Oaks Golf Course.

The individual, 36-hole stroke play tournament gets play underway on Saturday and will be flighted for Sunday’s second round.

Festivities kick off Friday night with a shootout, Saturday will have a skins game for all players with the evening featuring a championship flight calcutta and fixed calcutta for all other flights.

Sign-ups are still open, call 606-759-5011 to sign up. The deadline is Thursday evening with tee times posted on Friday.

Cost to play is $100 for members and $120 for non-members. The 2006 champion Bill O’Mara will be honored.

Corey Richmond is the defending champ and also won in 2019.

Here is the list of past champions:

YEAR; WINNER

1993 — Larry Slone

1994 — Robert Walton

1995 — Andy Plummer

1996 — Harold Wallace

1997 — Mark Moore

1998 — Mark Moore

1999 — Deron Feldhaus

2000 — Deron Feldhaus

2001 — Harold Wallace

2002 — Greg Weddington

2003 — Steve Conley

2004 — Eric Frischette

2005 — Harold Wallace

2006 — Bill O’Mara

2007 — Shawn Armstrong

2008 — Shawn Armstrong

2009 — Deron Feldhaus

2010 — Matt Malott

2011 — Matthew Grayson

2012 — Deron Feldhaus

2013 — Matt Malott

2014 — Mark Moore

2015 — Eric Schumacher

2016 — Dagan Abdon

2017 — Troy Grooms

2018 — Bobby Kearney

2019 — Corey Richmond

2020 — Craig Horton

2021 — Corey Richmond