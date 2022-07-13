The Bloom Amore Maysville Classic will be August 5-7 at the downtown Maysville Gym.

Entry fee is $250 per team and only 16 teams will be allowed to participate. Max roster size is 12 players per team.

Contact John Rice ([email protected]) or Jason Thompson ([email protected]) to register.

The Maysville Classic (formerly known as the Dirt Bowl) features not only some of the top basketball talent around the area in one of the most competitive fields, but has seen former NBA and professional players Chris Lofton, Darius Miller, Kenneth Faried, Brian Grant, Shelvin Mack and Chris Duhon participate. While it’s yet to be known who will be playing, former and current college players are usually involved.

Last year’s champ was the Cincy Bulldogs that featured former University of Cincinnati standout Jarron Cumberland, who was named MVP of the tournament.

The event was originally started by the late Pat Moore in 1988 as a three-on-three tournament at Jack Condon’s basket on Walnut Street and has since grown into a five-on-five tournament in the downtown Maysville gym. It has been nearly 20 years since Pat’s passing, but his legacy still lives on in Maysville with his passion for hoops on the hardwood.

The championship trophy is in honor of Moore, a great athlete himself being a part of Maysville High’s last 10th Region championship team. Moore also spent time as a coach at both Fleming County and Mason County and was eventually named to the 10th Region Hall of Fame.