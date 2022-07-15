Life on the road wasn’t all bad for the Mason County football team in 2021.

The Royals went 6-1 away from Maysville and as the 2022 season approaches, they’ll have no choice but to be road dogs once again.

With turf installation expected to not be finalized until early to mid-September on the football field, the Royals first four games of the season will be on the road with their first home game not expected to be until their fifth game of the season on September 23 when they host Pendleton County.

That means a neutral site game against Newport at Thomas More University to open the season on August 19, a game in Mt. Sterling at Montgomery County on August 26, in Lexington on September 2 at Tates Creek and close out the four-game stretch at Boyd County on September 16.

“As the season gets closer, we’ll start ramping that mindset up. We’ll be on the road for all our 7-on-7 stuff and scrimmages. We’ll use that for the whole getting used to getting on the bus. We have a lot of seniors who have traveled and are used to it and I think they’ll take ownership of it,” Royals coach Joe Wynn said. “Right now we’re just trying to be a better version of ourselves everyday we go out and hit the field.”

From there, four of their final six games will be at home starting with the Wildcats on September 23.

“It will be a lot better time if we can be undefeated going into that game,” Wynn said.

Life on the road hasn’t been all that bad for Mason County over the past five seasons. They’re 16-10 since 2017 on the road compared to being 12-15 at home in that same timespan.

Some coaches don’t mind playing on the road, especially in high school considering all the distractions a home game can bring.

“I love going on the road, silencing the home crowd. It’s funny I didn’t even think about last year on the road until you guys brought it up. It just didn’t register because we take things week by week and try to build that into the kids mentality,” Wynn said.

Turf installation is in its second phase at the Royals football field as they still have a grass practice field to practice on that started on Monday.

“We see the construction and it’s nice to see they are working on it and a finished product is getting closer every day. Guys are excited and understand we need to have the best product to put on that field. Good thing is we still have our grass practice field. Playing on grass certain weeks you need to get used to it,” Wynn said.

Back to turf, 15-20 years ago it was a rare occurrence to play on the surface at the high school level. Now as more schools transition to the artificial grass, the Royals will play eight of their 10 games on a turf surface this year, the first four games are, then the four home games with only games at Fleming County on October 7 and Powell County on October 21 played on grass.

It’s the sign of the times as the majority of playing fields at the college and pro level are played on some sort of artificial grass. A lot of high schools are making the transition too if funds are available for it.

For the Royals and what they have coming back at the skill positions, it may play into their advantage.

“We’d like to think it can make a difference for us. It allows us to play faster and we feel we’re fast and athletic all over the field,” Wynn said.

Even their two scrimmages at Newport Central Catholic and Dixie Heights are on turf, as well as 7-on-7’s at Campbell County and Simon Kenton.

“You factor in the seven or eight games played on turf and then the difference in not playing on it and then playing on it for just one game. It’s a lot hotter on the turf, conditioning aspect that helps it a lot. Hopefully we can get a few home playoff games to use that to our advantage,” Wynn said.

While many won’t get to see the Royals product in Maysville until late September, it may not be a bad thing after all.

For some more background on the new field, it was approved by the Mason County Board of Education by a 3-2 vote in December 2021. The total cost of the project is approximately $1 million dollars.

Funding for the project includes 70 percent or $700,000 in state-provided restricted facilities funding and the remaining 30 percent from funds placed in escrow seven years ago for future use, according to information from Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross. No current operating money was allocated for the project, Ross said. Expected lifespan of the surface is around 15 years.