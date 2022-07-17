It was a stroke play tournament, but Corey Richmond and Logan Liles virtually turned the 30th edition of the Laurel Oaks Classic into match play on Sunday.

With the two holding a five-stroke lead over the field headed to the back nine, it was a two-man race.

Richmond birdied his final four holes to claim his third Laurel Oaks Classic title in the last four years with a 36-hole score of 14-under-par, topping Liles by a stroke as he finished at 13-under.

While it wasn’t actually match play, it gives Richmond some redemption after Liles eliminated him in the Chippeways earlier this summer at Maysville Country Club to eventually win the title, denying Richmond a shot at a repeat.

“The first time he got me at the Chippeways so I had a little motivation to try to get him, but he’s a great player. He’s going to be a really good college player,” Richmond said. “It was fun to fun to compete with him again.”

Richmond’s start to Sunday got him going, four-under through the first four holes, having come into Sunday’s play a stroke behind Liles and Mason Butler, who carded 66’s on Saturday for a share of the 18-hole lead.

With possible inclement weather coming based off the radar, Richmond knew it was go time from the beginning.

“I was definitely watching the radar early and I got off to a hot start. I thought it could get cut to nine holes so knew I really needed to get out to a hot start. Posted the number on the front and then luckily it didn’t rain,” Richmond said.

As the rain held off, so did the birdies for Richmond, going one-under over the final five holes on the front nine, Liles maintaining pace with three straight birdies on holes 5-7, followed by a bogey on eight and making up for it with a birdie on nine as the two were both sitting at 10-under for the tournament as they hit the turn.

Neither could separate from there.

A bogey on No. 11 for Liles put Richmond up one.

“That was my blunder today. I was about 135 yards out on the fairway, missed the green and ended up making bogey. Can’t be too upset other than that hole,” Liles said.

Liles knotted things back up at 10-under on No. 14 as he nearly took the outright lead back, an eagle putt lipping out off the back of the hole, settling for birdie as Richmond missed a short birdie.

“I normally don’t walk in putts because I know stuff like that can happen. I took a step at it, sure enough, bad karma or whatever. It was a good putt. I rolled the ball good on the back nine so I can’t complain,” Liles said.

Richmond made sure he wouldn’t leave any more birdie opportunities out there after short misses on 10 and 14.

It started with 15, hitting a putt off the fringe from about 12-feet, but Liles would put his approach within a few feet to birdie as well, the two moving to 11-under.

“I kind of found my groove again after that putt,” Richmond said. “It was a good start and a good ending. I just stayed patient, knew that the closing holes were a bit easy so kept making pars and didn’t make a bogey today.”

Richmond then struck his tee shot on the par 3, No. 16 within a few feet to get to 12-under, Liles hitting a knee-knocker of a par putt to remain at 11-under.

The two birdied 17 as Richmond continued to stay ahead at 13-under, Liles at 12.

No. 18 plays into Richmond’s favor, long off the tee as his tee shot came up just short of the green on the 358-yard Par 4. He’d get up and down to make birdie, his last putt just about a two-footer, but had to be made thanks to Liles sinking his birdie putt.

Another title for Richmond as he continues to play well at Laurel Oaks.

“It just sets up really good for me. I hit my short irons good, my wedges so I have a lot of those every hole. That just fits in my game and gives me a lot of birdie opportunities,” Richmond said.

A tough loss for Liles, who went out guns blazing with birdies on three of his final four holes.

“It was fun to have to battle to stay in it. Corey started off really hot,” Liles said. “I knew I had to make birdies to compete. It’s fun to be in the atmosphere and have to do it. I really didn’t leave much out there.”

Tyler Lippert finished third at 8-under, recovering from a front nine in which he had two double bogeys to card a 37, entering Sunday’s play just one stroke off Liles and Butler with a 67 on Saturday. Lippert found his groove on the back nine, closing out with a 32 that included an eagle on No. 17.

Other flight winners were:

Randy Ross, first flight — 138

Justin Lang, second flight — 146

Robert Walton, third flight — 148

Nick Bogess, fourth flight — 156

A total of 68 golfers participated this year. Jake O’Mara won the shootout on Friday and 2006 champion Bill O’Mara was honored over the weekend.

Laurel Oaks Classic

SATURDAY-SUNDAY

Par 72

CHAMPIONSHIP FLIGHT

Corey Richmond — 67-63 — 130 (-14)

Logan Liles — 66-65 — 131 (-13)

Tyler Lippert — 67-69 — 136 (-8)

Mark Moore — 70-70 — 140 (-4)

Josh Goddard — 68-73 — 141 (-3)

Rick Harmon — 70-72 — 142 (-2)

Mason Butler — 66-78 — 144 (E)

Tanner Walton — 70-74 — 144 (E)

John Kennedy — 70-74 — 144 (E)

Dane Fritz — 71-74 — 145 (+1)

Jake O’Mara — 69-78 — 147 (+3)

Matt Malott — 71-78 — 149 (+5)

Connor Taylor — 71-78 — 149 (+5)

Chandler Clark — 71-78 — 149 (+5)

Rupert Wilhoit — 70-84 — 154 (+10)