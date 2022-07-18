Commitment was a recurring word in Paula Buser’s introductory press conference on Monday as she was officially introduced as the next coach of the Mason County girls’ basketball program.

“Once a Lady Royal, always a Lady Royal, that’s my motto,” Buser echoed. “I bleed blue and that’s not for UK, that’s for this program and we’ll do everything we can do to get the job done.”

She went to school at Mason County, was a member of the first Lady Royals basketball team to exist. She was a head coach for eight seasons from 2000-08 and an assistant for the program for a couple more.

Buser reiterated. “I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be committed because I’m going to be here everyday and I’ve already promised that. I’m not going away. I’ve committed for four or five years.”

It’s a key word, the school doing their third introductory press conference in a little over a year after Brad Cox resigned as head coach after six seasons at the helm. First it was Kevin Bundy, who coached the team this past season to an 18-10 record, an eighth straight district title and a region semifinal appearance before retiring after the season.

Then it was Jordan Gilbert, accepting the head coaching job in May, but resigned earlier this month to move closer to family and accepted the Green County boys’ job.

Buser applied after hearing the news of Gilbert.

“Over the course of the last 14 months, things have happened that were not in the best interest of the Lady Royals basketball program. That’s going to change. I am committed to being in this program for many years as long as my health is good, God willing. I’m committed to coming and working with each and every one of these young ladies. We are going to build a program from top to bottom,” Buser said.

On her 65th birthday last Monday she received a phone call, principal Seth Faulkner reaching out to offer her the job.

“That was probably one of the best presents I could get,” Buser said. “There’s no way I wasn’t going to accept. I’ve been involved in this program for decades. My loyalty and commitment to this program has shown over that time.”

Buser’s basketball background goes back to the 1970’s when she played for the Lady Royals, graduated in 1975 and went on to play at Morehead State. Buser coached at Fleming County for 18 years at the middle school, as an assistant and eventually head coach of the varsity program.

She was then an assistant for three seasons at Mason County under Jeff McEldowney from 1997-2000 before taking over the program in 2000. She led the Lady Royals to six district titles and three region championship games during that tenure, posting a 153-93 record and was inducted into the 10th Region Hall of Fame in 2013.

After a break, Buser got back into things as an assistant under Brad Cox for three years from 2015-18.

“My loyalty belongs here. My commitment belongs here. I love this school and the Lady Royal basketball program. My dream was always to come back home to teach and coach in the school in which I graduated from,” Buser said.

Buser has already named three members to her coaching staff, Rodney Tolle as a varsity assistant, Brian “Rabbit” Littleton as the JV head coach and Joe McKay as a varsity assistant. Buser left the door open in adding more to the staff.

She’ll inherit a team that graduated four seniors and will have four rising seniors coming back from last season in Macey Littleton, Sedaya Thomas, Avery Sims and Shelby Thompson. The rising junior class will be light, Laci Burns the only returnee from that class and then the roster will be filled with underclassmen, Sarah Payne the lone returnee out of that bunch that received significant playing time last season.

“We’re young. It’s going to be who can come out and develop their skills the quickest will be the most successful. We’re going to be skill oriented. We’re going to work on the shooting fundamental skills and we’re going to work on ball handling. Those are the two things that are of utmost importance at this time,” Buser said. “We have to be able to finish shots and last year we struggled doing that.”

They’ll need to replace the 3-point shooting of Hannah Adkins and rebounding from Nariyah Harrison, Adkins leading the team in scoring last season thanks to 61 3-pointers made, Harrison pulling down a team high 7.3 rebounds per game. Allison Gibbs was also a starter in a guard role, Taliyah Clayborn coming off the bench as well, four seniors that graduated.

Littleton and Sims return from the starting lineup along with Payne, Thomas and Burns playing big minutes off the bench. From there is a promising set of younger players that will definitely get their chance for the upcoming years.

“That’s key to building your program is to build and bring up your talent if they have the skill to play at the next level,” Buser said.

They’ll be expected to repeat in the 39th District once again for the ninth straight season, but Bracken County is knocking at the door and Augusta and St. Patrick figure to have competitive teams as well.

As far as the region, the path still goes through George Rogers Clark with Montgomery County on their heels. Buser is hopeful to get the Lady Royals back in that mix.