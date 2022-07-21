If you see a lot of success on the baseball and softball diamond at Fleming County High School say around 2030, you could certainly look back and reference the summer of 2022.

The Fleming County 10U fast pitch softball All-Star team recently finished second in the state while the 10U All-Star baseball team made it to the state semifinals.

The two made it out of District 6 to get to that point, beating teams from around Ashland, Greenup County, Carter County and Morehead.

The two then showed they were more than deserving at the state level, the softball team put themselves in a hole by losing the first game at state, but then rallied to win three in a row to make it to the championship game before losing to Jackson County. The baseball team made it even more difficult, losing early in the district tournament before battling back and eventually winning five games, twice over Carter County in the championship to get to state. They then won their first two games in pool play before a loss, getting them to the final four out of pool play where they eventually lost to Eastern out of Lexington.

The two did it in different ways, the softball team using their pitching to make their run while the baseball team piled up runs.

SOFTBALL

The 13 girls, 11 of them from Fleming County were comprised of Alivia Donovan, Darcy Moran, Gracie Hickerson, Ellory Flora, Brynlee Black, Kynslee Black, Katie Black, Maggie Flack, Haleigh Thrasher, Bobbi Eddington, Tatum Roberts, Sadie Jolly and Ava Sims.

Adam Donovan was the head coach, Ben Moran and Todd Hickerson the assistants.

Donovan’s team won the Fleming County little league where he was then picked to coach the All-Star team picked by coaches in the league.

“All the girls represented Fleming County very well. Just a great group of girls that all cheered for each other and if given the opportunity, I would coach them as much as I could,” Donovan said.

They played in a lot of low scoring, tight games throughout. Their closest game in district was against Stan Spence, HJ Thrasher producing the game-winning hit in extra innings. They’d play Stan Spence again in the championship, jumping out to an 11-3 lead and hanging on for a 11-7 victory.

Ellory Flora then went in shutdown mode at the state tournament. Flora didn’t allow an earned run in the first three games of the state tourney. She pitched 18 innings, struck out 36 and didn’t allow a hit her first 12 innings pitched. A pitch count rule kept her from being able to pitch against Jackson County in extra innings in the first game, eventually losing 2-0 in seven innings.

“Getting that first loss and knowing you have to battle back every game was pretty nerve-wracking,” Donovan said.

But they’d do so, defeating South Oldham 3-0 and Trace Creek 7-2 before running into Jackson County again, a 4-1 defeat.

“Just had a an error and a couple of mental plays that lost us some runs,” Donovan said.

Gracie Hickerson and Brynlee Black were also standouts in the circle. Kynslee Black, Alivia Donovan, Brynlee Black and HJ Thrasher were the standouts at the plate.

“The girls were patient and every girl at the state tournament was able to get on base whether if it was a hit or a walk,” Donovan said.

BASEBALL

The baseball team was comprised of 12 players: Colt Hay, Max Fritz, Jackson Teegarden, Hunter Moore, Brantley Stamm, Kase Hunt, Cole Dowdy, Noah Rudd, Tanner Story, Laken Martin, Brady Jones and Eli Masters.

The head coach was Brandon Hunt, J.T. Teegarden and Mike Bond the assistants.

After two wins in the District 6 tournament, they lost to Carter County, needing to beat Ashland and then Carter County twice to get to state.

“After a little bit of adversity, we were able to pull it out and go to state,” Hunt said.

They then won their first two games in pool play at state against Hazard and Shelby County, the two pools featuring four teams in each, meaning if you’d win two of three, you’d be in good shape to make the semifinals.

After losing to North Oldham in the third game, they still assured themselves a spot in the semis with the two wins before eventually losing to Eastern out of Lexington in a final four that featured teams from the greater Louisville area, Lexington and Bowling Green.

“That was big for us. We’re in there with Lexington, Louisville and Bowling Green. We had just four teams in our little league and about 50 kids to work with. North Oldham for example had 12 teams in their league so we were going up against some big competition,” Hunt said. “Just a great group of kids that had to battle back, stay together and stay positive and they did.”

The team was comprised of predominantly Fleming County kids. Hunt said they were sound defensively, limited errors and hit the ball well to score a lot of runs, including 12 and 10 at their first games at state.

With the state tournament right outside of Louisville, the team got to go to the Louisville Slugger museum a day and got some custom made bats that said, ‘District 6 champion’.

“It was a memorable experience and one we hope they remember for a lifetime,” Hunt said.