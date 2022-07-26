The Mason County Lady Royals golf team has already shown marked improvement from a season ago.

They got their season started out on a positive note as they won the Dermatology Consultants Invitational at Cynthiana Country Club on Monday.

The Lady Royals shot a 363 as a team and won the Invitational by 23 strokes over Great Crossing. Last year at the same course, they shot a 415.

“Proud of the girls, it’s a testament to what they did on their own leading into the season,” coach Jason Butler said. “A big improvement and we took a huge step forward.”

Macey Littleton led the way for the Lady Royals with an 88 and finished third in the individual scoring. Morgan Parker also broke 90 with an 89, finishing fourth while Maura Hartman rounded out the top five in individual scoring with a 90.

Bentley Shepherd finished 10th with a 96 and Sydney Ullery rounded out the Lady Royals scoring with a 106.

“If we can stay in the high 350’s, low 360’s, that might cash your ticket to the state tournament or be right there,” Butler said. “We have a senior, two juniors and a couple of eighth graders. Even with our younger girls, the IQ on the golf course is where it needs to be.”

Harrison County’s Hadlie Crump won medalist honors with a 81, Great Crossing’s Maddie Easterling finishing second with an 83.

The Invitational had five teams and 29 individuals participate.

The Lady Royals will be back in action on Wednesday when they host the Mason County Invitational/2A Qualifier at Laurel Oaks. Laurel Oaks is also the site of the 12th Region tournament this year.

TEAM SCORING

1. Mason County — 363 (Macey Littleton 88, Morgan Parker 89, Maura Hartman 90, Bentley Shepherd 96, Sydney Ullery 106)

2. Great Crossing — 386 (Maddie Easterling 83, Rebecca Montgomery 93, Emily Bishop 102, Rachel Turner 108, Annie Lawson 129)

3. Harrison County — 434 (Hadlie Crump 81, Madeline Williams 101, Cece Boland 125, Sarah Combs 126, Mary Canupp 127)

4. Rowan County — 467 (Cadence Caskey 94, Alana Kidd 122, Callie Barber 122, Kyndra Howard 129, Rachel Whelan 151)

5. Montgomery County — 470 (Allie Leggett 111, Caley McKinney 112, Addison Warren 120, Maddie Wells 127, Anna Hensley 130)

Individuals: Tessa Humphries, Nicholas County — 94, Macy Whaley, Montgomery County — 95, Amberlee Hedges, Nicholas County — 99, Gabby Aldridge, Harrison County — 140

Top 10 Individuals

1. Hadlie Crump, Harrison Co. — 81

2. Maddie Easterling, Great Crossing — 83

3. Macey Littleton, Mason Co. — 88

4. Morgan Parker, Mason Co. — 89

5. Maura Hartman, Mason Co. — 90

6. Rebecca Montgomery, Great Crossing — 93

7. Cadence Caskey, Rowan Co. — 94

7. Tessa Humphries, Nicholas Co. — 94

9. Macy Whaley, Montgomery Co. — 95

10. Bentley Shepherd, Mason Co. — 96