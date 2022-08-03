Mason County High School and Mason County Fiscal Court are organizing a “Stuff the Bus” for Letcher County.
They ask for those that would like to donate items to familes in need to consider dropping them off the high school August 4-6, from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Items listed for donations include:
— Water
— Cleaning supplies
— Canned foods
— Shovels
— Non-perishable foods
— Buckets
— Protein foods
— Clorox wipes
— Can openers
— Shop vacs
— Paper products
— Brooms/mops
— Hygiene products
— Work gloves
Any and all donations are appreciated. The items will be delivered to Letcher County as soon as the bus is full.