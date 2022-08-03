Mason County organizing “Stuff the Bus” for flood victims Mason County High School and Mason County Fiscal Court are organizing a “Stuff the Bus” for Letcher County.

Babz Bites: Rose of Sharon When I moved back into my grandmother’s home at 118 East Third Street things had changed more than a little bit.

Slide repairs set for Ky. 419 Part of Kentucky 419 (Wards Pike) along the North Fork of the Licking River in Mason County will be closed during daytime work hours this month as Kentucky Department of Highways crews make slide repairs, officials said Tuesday.

BCSO: Robbery suspect in custody GEORGETOWN, Ohio —Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis is investigating a robbery during which a gun was allegedly used.

Fleming Rotary set to brighten community with memory tree fundraiser FLEMINGSBURG — Holiday traditions are an important part of building strong bonds in our community. They connect us to our history and help us celebrate the past and the future.

Determining the nutritional content of your hay Forage sampling and analysis is the best way to determine the nutritional content and quality of hay.

The keys to living well Comedian Carl Reiner was good at living well — and he lived well until the age of 98.

Reform at the FTTC is long overdue The U.S. economy is teetering on the edge of a recession. Prices are up. Job creation appears to be slowing. People are seeing the value of their wages decline. It’s a perilous time, yet instead of seeking ways to stimulate economic growth, policymakers in Washington are poised to enact new rules that will take us where we don’t want to go.

Orangeburg Lions Club had much to discuss at bi-monthly meeting The Orangeburg Lions Club met for their bi-monthly meeting at the Orangeburg Community Center, August 1, with the newly elected President Steve McRoberts calling the meeting to order.